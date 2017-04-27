Cowboys still showing interest in Gareon Conley

Two years ago, the Cowboys signed La’El Collins after he fell all the way from the first round to undrafted when he was falsely suspected of being involved in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Now the Cowboys may think they can get another bargain on a prospect who is under criminal investigation.
The Cowboys are still showing interest in Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley and called him yesterday, according to Tom Pelissero of USA Today. Conley previously took a pre-draft visit to Dallas.
Conley, the Ohio State cornerback who was expected to be drafted in the first round, was named this week as a suspect in a rape investigation. He has professed his innocence and has not been charged.
Unlike Collins, Conley is still expected to be drafted, and there is still an outside chance he could be drafted tonight.
When the owner is the GM, the GM is more willing to take a chance that any other GM would not risk their job over. It could be an advantage or maybe not. Collins, Bryant and Jaylon Smith seem to be working out. Randy Gregory not so much.
No surprise here
Probably has exhibited leadership qualities before all this nonsense happened.
The fact that he hasn’t been charged yet makes me believe the only thing he is guilty of is being stupid at the worst possible time.
Of course
Of course, Conley didn’t even make it onto the Cowboys’
draft board UNTIL he was accused of rape
hes innocent until proven guilty