Cowboys still showing interest in Gareon Conley

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 27, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT
Two years ago, the Cowboys signed La’El Collins after he fell all the way from the first round to undrafted when he was falsely suspected of being involved in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Now the Cowboys may think they can get another bargain on a prospect who is under criminal investigation.

The Cowboys are still showing interest in Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley and called him yesterday, according to Tom Pelissero of USA Today. Conley previously took a pre-draft visit to Dallas.

Conley, the Ohio State cornerback who was expected to be drafted in the first round, was named this week as a suspect in a rape investigation. He has professed his innocence and has not been charged.

Unlike Collins, Conley is still expected to be drafted, and there is still an outside chance he could be drafted tonight.

6 Responses to “Cowboys still showing interest in Gareon Conley”
  1. cowboyinpawleys says: Apr 27, 2017 4:08 PM

    When the owner is the GM, the GM is more willing to take a chance that any other GM would not risk their job over. It could be an advantage or maybe not. Collins, Bryant and Jaylon Smith seem to be working out. Randy Gregory not so much.

  2. raiddawgz says: Apr 27, 2017 4:13 PM

    No surprise here

  3. bobthebillsfan says: Apr 27, 2017 4:15 PM

    Probably has exhibited leadership qualities before all this nonsense happened.

    The fact that he hasn’t been charged yet makes me believe the only thing he is guilty of is being stupid at the worst possible time.

  4. bigbluedeadhead says: Apr 27, 2017 4:22 PM

    Of course

  5. jeepster77 says: Apr 27, 2017 4:26 PM

    Of course, Conley didn’t even make it onto the Cowboys’
    draft board UNTIL he was accused of rape

  6. eazeback says: Apr 27, 2017 4:36 PM

    hes innocent until proven guilty

