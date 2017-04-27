 Skip to content

Deshaun Watson is getting a late boost up the board

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2017, 11:06 AM EDT
Many have pegged quarterback Deshaun Watson as the second quarterback off the board on Thursday night, behind Mitchell Trubisky and likely just beyond the top 10. (This year’s PFT Worst Mock Draft Ever has Watson going to the Cardinals at No. 13.) But something is happening as the draft approaches. Unless it isn’t.

Chatter has emerged in recent days that could push Watson as high as No. 3 to the Bears. More recently, talk has emerged that the Jaguars could take Watson at No. 4.

While it’s possible that some are speculating accurately, it’s difficult to envision either team leaking their true intentions. The Bears have become notoriously secretive in recent years, and the Jaguars managed without Tom Coughlin running the show to keep quiet their interest three years ago in Blake Bortles.

Could Watson go that high? Sure. Some would say he should, given his dominance of the Alabama defense in back-to-back national championship games.

For the bad teams at the top of the draft, there’s a greater chance than ever that one or more of the good teams toward the bottom of the draft will squat on quarterbacks who otherwise would squirt through to round two, Derek Carr style. So if a team without a franchise quarterback hopes to find one in the draft, they’ll either have to jump at the top of round one or swoop back in at the bottom.

4 Responses to “Deshaun Watson is getting a late boost up the board”
  1. jimnsota says: Apr 27, 2017 11:10 AM

    I have some steam on Watson. Looks like he may go between the first and second rounds.

  2. thepftpoetinreverse says: Apr 27, 2017 11:10 AM

    I predict Deshaun Watson will go 4th to the Jaguars. Unless he doesn’t.

  3. TheCommish says: Apr 27, 2017 11:13 AM

    I like the kid a lot, but I feel like he’s the second coming of Tyrod Taylor. With all that this implies …

  4. ricko1112 says: Apr 27, 2017 11:14 AM

    Desperate people make dumb decisions…

