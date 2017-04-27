Deshaun Watson: Mitchell Trubisky over me would be a slap in the face

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will not be happy if he’s not the first quarterback drafted tonight.
Watson says that if North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky is the first quarterback off the board, he’ll take it as a personal affront.
“It’s like a slap in the face, to be honest,” Watson told Josina Anderson of ESPN. “You see all the things I’ve accomplished, it’s a long list, and they want to talk about the little negatives I have and bring somebody else up? It’s a little disrespectful.”
No one would dispute that Watson had the superior college career to Trubisky, but some would argue that Trubisky has more of the tools that NFL teams look for in pro-style passers. That’s not necessarily a knock on Watson, but if he takes it that way, it’s hard to blame him.
Sorry, but this guy needs to stop talking.
This guy is a drama queen.
Regards,
Cam Newton
I don’t like this guy already.
Just shut up.
Well then, here’s to hoping someone takes Trubisky over Watson.
How to lower your draft stock 2 hours before draft 101.
The NFL is running out of time to prevent this from being the second tainted NFL Draft in 2 years.
Any chance that the NFL issues a press release prior to the start of the 2017 NFL Draft containing the PSI information that was collected during the 2015 season?
NFL fans who value integrity and transparency have been waiting since before the 2016 NFL Draft….
Newsflash: What you did in college is great and all but doesn’t have a darn thing to do with the NFL. Too many times a big shot from college has flamed out in the NFL.
You have to work 5 times harder if you don’t pass the Paper bag test DeShaun. Prove these haters wrong on the field. You are the best QB in this draft no question.
I wonder how much energy teams are wasting deciding over which top 2-4 QB to draft when they are all going to end up being busts.
Does anyone think comments like these actually sway the decision making process? He had a great college career in a style that doesn’t always translate to the NFL. He, along with every other QB, (and every other player) comes with question marks. The people whose jobs are on the line have to decide if those question marks can be turned into exclamation points. If he had won those games in a pro-style offense and had better accuracy, THEN it would be a slap in the face. Now, it’s just who likes you better than someone else. Whining about it and saying you’ll take offense isn’t going to win you any sympathy from GM’s and coaches.
Any QB being drafted before the 2nd rd is a slap in the face.. horrible QB class
Any QB being drafted before the 2nd rd is a slap in the face.. horrible QB class
My Packer stock just dropped in value!
I’m shocked that he didn’t play the race card
The interception thing is a non-starter. Ryan had several at at Boston College and was still a consensus third pick in the draft. Watson came up big against Bama while Trubisky struggled against Stanford.
He’s right. Trubisky blows.
They’re both going to suck. Just in different ways.
There’s probably some alternative universe where it is believed and culturally accepted that this kind of talk is “confident” and therefore to expressive of competitive spirit.
But it is most definitely lost on me.
Punk.
He’s delusional. I bet MN trades up for him. Perfect fit for the fans.
I’m starting to really dislike this guy!
He just seems like he’s gonna pout like Geno Smith. I hope he falls to the second or farther. You’re not entitled to a damn thing, kid.
Nah, the slap in the face will be when Hightower turns you into his personal pogo stick. See you soon, rookie!
Sooooo close and then at the 11th hour –> YAP-YAP-YAP
Another immature player. Not impressive.
What a complete turn off!
no one wants another prima donna QB me me me player, besides Cam Newton has patented that title, the only title he’ll ever get!
I think he’s absolutely right.
I hope he goes to Cleveland.
Get used to it, boy.
Unfortunately the critics here don’t allow for opinions other than their own. I’ve followed him since he showed up at Clemson, the kid is a great competitor and teammate. I believe in his ability to work on his weaknesses while being a great teammate much like Dak. He’s no rg3 or jonny football, he’s a hard worker and doesn’t feel entitled, I’d draft him with the first pick available.