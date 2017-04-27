 Skip to content

Deshaun Watson: Mitchell Trubisky over me would be a slap in the face

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 27, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT
AP

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will not be happy if he’s not the first quarterback drafted tonight.

Watson says that if North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky is the first quarterback off the board, he’ll take it as a personal affront.

“It’s like a slap in the face, to be honest,” Watson told Josina Anderson of ESPN. “You see all the things I’ve accomplished, it’s a long list, and they want to talk about the little negatives I have and bring somebody else up? It’s a little disrespectful.”

No one would dispute that Watson had the superior college career to Trubisky, but some would argue that Trubisky has more of the tools that NFL teams look for in pro-style passers. That’s not necessarily a knock on Watson, but if he takes it that way, it’s hard to blame him.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Rumor Mill, Top Stories
29 Responses to “Deshaun Watson: Mitchell Trubisky over me would be a slap in the face”
  1. iowalion72 says: Apr 27, 2017 6:15 PM

    Sorry, but this guy needs to stop talking.

  2. jrossizzle says: Apr 27, 2017 6:15 PM

    This guy is a drama queen.
    Regards,
    Cam Newton

  3. lemmetalkwouldya says: Apr 27, 2017 6:16 PM

    I don’t like this guy already.

    Just shut up.

  4. cowboysmb3dw28 says: Apr 27, 2017 6:17 PM

    Well then, here’s to hoping someone takes Trubisky over Watson.

  5. Ruha Nuggetcrusher says: Apr 27, 2017 6:19 PM

    How to lower your draft stock 2 hours before draft 101.

  6. factpurveyor says: Apr 27, 2017 6:21 PM

    The NFL is running out of time to prevent this from being the second tainted NFL Draft in 2 years.

    Any chance that the NFL issues a press release prior to the start of the 2017 NFL Draft containing the PSI information that was collected during the 2015 season?

    NFL fans who value integrity and transparency have been waiting since before the 2016 NFL Draft….

  7. jagsfanugh says: Apr 27, 2017 6:22 PM

    Newsflash: What you did in college is great and all but doesn’t have a darn thing to do with the NFL. Too many times a big shot from college has flamed out in the NFL.

  8. logicalvoicesays says: Apr 27, 2017 6:22 PM

    You have to work 5 times harder if you don’t pass the Paper bag test DeShaun. Prove these haters wrong on the field. You are the best QB in this draft no question.

  9. questionableopinion says: Apr 27, 2017 6:23 PM

    I wonder how much energy teams are wasting deciding over which top 2-4 QB to draft when they are all going to end up being busts.

  10. bluecat013 says: Apr 27, 2017 6:24 PM

    Does anyone think comments like these actually sway the decision making process? He had a great college career in a style that doesn’t always translate to the NFL. He, along with every other QB, (and every other player) comes with question marks. The people whose jobs are on the line have to decide if those question marks can be turned into exclamation points. If he had won those games in a pro-style offense and had better accuracy, THEN it would be a slap in the face. Now, it’s just who likes you better than someone else. Whining about it and saying you’ll take offense isn’t going to win you any sympathy from GM’s and coaches.

  11. Agent Mulder says: Apr 27, 2017 6:24 PM

    Any QB being drafted before the 2nd rd is a slap in the face.. horrible QB class

  12. Agent Mulder says: Apr 27, 2017 6:24 PM

    Any QB being drafted before the 2nd rd is a slap in the face.. horrible QB class

  13. ariani1985 says: Apr 27, 2017 6:25 PM

    My Packer stock just dropped in value!

  14. dude2424 says: Apr 27, 2017 6:25 PM

    I’m shocked that he didn’t play the race card

  15. pastabelly says: Apr 27, 2017 6:26 PM

    The interception thing is a non-starter. Ryan had several at at Boston College and was still a consensus third pick in the draft. Watson came up big against Bama while Trubisky struggled against Stanford.

  16. citpyrc says: Apr 27, 2017 6:27 PM

    He’s right. Trubisky blows.

  17. midnightcusk says: Apr 27, 2017 6:27 PM

    They’re both going to suck. Just in different ways.

  18. dispozblcopy says: Apr 27, 2017 6:27 PM

    There’s probably some alternative universe where it is believed and culturally accepted that this kind of talk is “confident” and therefore to expressive of competitive spirit.

    But it is most definitely lost on me.

    Punk.

  19. djvh2 says: Apr 27, 2017 6:27 PM

    He’s delusional. I bet MN trades up for him. Perfect fit for the fans.

  20. vegaskid21 says: Apr 27, 2017 6:29 PM

    I’m starting to really dislike this guy!

  21. greenwhodat26 says: Apr 27, 2017 6:29 PM

    He just seems like he’s gonna pout like Geno Smith. I hope he falls to the second or farther. You’re not entitled to a damn thing, kid.

  22. weepingjebus says: Apr 27, 2017 6:30 PM

    Nah, the slap in the face will be when Hightower turns you into his personal pogo stick. See you soon, rookie!

  23. ahs2 says: Apr 27, 2017 6:30 PM

    Sooooo close and then at the 11th hour –> YAP-YAP-YAP

  24. harrisonhits2 says: Apr 27, 2017 6:32 PM

    Another immature player. Not impressive.

  25. RandyinRoxbury says: Apr 27, 2017 6:33 PM

    What a complete turn off!
    no one wants another prima donna QB me me me player, besides Cam Newton has patented that title, the only title he’ll ever get!

  26. bd233 says: Apr 27, 2017 6:36 PM

    I think he’s absolutely right.

  27. imaduffer says: Apr 27, 2017 6:39 PM

    I hope he goes to Cleveland.

  28. waynefontesismyfather says: Apr 27, 2017 6:44 PM

    Get used to it, boy.

  29. 'boys4life says: Apr 27, 2017 6:46 PM

    Unfortunately the critics here don’t allow for opinions other than their own. I’ve followed him since he showed up at Clemson, the kid is a great competitor and teammate. I believe in his ability to work on his weaknesses while being a great teammate much like Dak. He’s no rg3 or jonny football, he’s a hard worker and doesn’t feel entitled, I’d draft him with the first pick available.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!