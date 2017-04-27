Deshaun Watson: Mitchell Trubisky over me would be a slap in the face

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will not be happy if he’s not the first quarterback drafted tonight.
Watson says that if North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky is the first quarterback off the board, he’ll take it as a personal affront.
“It’s like a slap in the face, to be honest,” Watson told Josina Anderson of ESPN. “You see all the things I’ve accomplished, it’s a long list, and they want to talk about the little negatives I have and bring somebody else up? It’s a little disrespectful.”
No one would dispute that Watson had the superior college career to Trubisky, but some would argue that Trubisky has more of the tools that NFL teams look for in pro-style passers. That’s not necessarily a knock on Watson, but if he takes it that way, it’s hard to blame him.
Sorry, but this guy needs to stop talking.
This guy is a drama queen.
Regards,
Cam Newton
I don’t like this guy already.
Just shut up.
Well then, here’s to hoping someone takes Trubisky over Watson.
How to lower your draft stock 2 hours before draft 101.
The NFL is running out of time to prevent this from being the second tainted NFL Draft in 2 years.
Any chance that the NFL issues a press release prior to the start of the 2017 NFL Draft containing the PSI information that was collected during the 2015 season?
NFL fans who value integrity and transparency have been waiting since before the 2016 NFL Draft….
Newsflash: What you did in college is great and all but doesn’t have a darn thing to do with the NFL. Too many times a big shot from college has flamed out in the NFL.
You have to work 5 times harder if you don’t pass the Paper bag test DeShaun. Prove these haters wrong on the field. You are the best QB in this draft no question.
I wonder how much energy teams are wasting deciding over which top 2-4 QB to draft when they are all going to end up being busts.
Does anyone think comments like these actually sway the decision making process? He had a great college career in a style that doesn’t always translate to the NFL. He, along with every other QB, (and every other player) comes with question marks. The people whose jobs are on the line have to decide if those question marks can be turned into exclamation points. If he had won those games in a pro-style offense and had better accuracy, THEN it would be a slap in the face. Now, it’s just who likes you better than someone else. Whining about it and saying you’ll take offense isn’t going to win you any sympathy from GM’s and coaches.
Any QB being drafted before the 2nd rd is a slap in the face.. horrible QB class
Any QB being drafted before the 2nd rd is a slap in the face.. horrible QB class
My Packer stock just dropped in value!
I’m shocked that he didn’t play the race card
The interception thing is a non-starter. Ryan had several at at Boston College and was still a consensus third pick in the draft. Watson came up big against Bama while Trubisky struggled against Stanford.
He’s right. Trubisky blows.
They’re both going to suck. Just in different ways.
There’s probably some alternative universe where it is believed and culturally accepted that this kind of talk is “confident” and therefore to expressive of competitive spirit.
But it is most definitely lost on me.
Punk.
He’s delusional. I bet MN trades up for him. Perfect fit for the fans.
I’m starting to really dislike this guy!
He just seems like he’s gonna pout like Geno Smith. I hope he falls to the second or farther. You’re not entitled to a damn thing, kid.
Nah, the slap in the face will be when Hightower turns you into his personal pogo stick. See you soon, rookie!
Sooooo close and then at the 11th hour –> YAP-YAP-YAP
Another immature player. Not impressive.
What a complete turn off!
no one wants another prima donna QB me me me player, besides Cam Newton has patented that title, the only title he’ll ever get!
I think he’s absolutely right.
I hope he goes to Cleveland.
Get used to it, boy.
Unfortunately the critics here don’t allow for opinions other than their own. I’ve followed him since he showed up at Clemson, the kid is a great competitor and teammate. I believe in his ability to work on his weaknesses while being a great teammate much like Dak. He’s no rg3 or jonny football, he’s a hard worker and doesn’t feel entitled, I’d draft him with the first pick available.
I hope the Bills draft this kid. My only reason being I would love to watch Ndamukong Suh drill him into the dirt twice a year.
He’s not talking like an NFL team leader. CAUTION LIGHT! Don’t draft him!
So he would rather go to Cleveland instead of Trubisky. Better watch out what you ask for.
Good God, show it on the field man.
Another entitled, whiny millennial.
Time to bring one out of the vaults from Vince, ‘act like you’ve been here before’ …
He ranked 33rd in the nation in yards per attempt, 19th in passer rating, 10th in completion percentage, and #2 in interceptions.
His numbers got a bit of a bump due to throwing the ball to Mike Williams, who many expect to be drafted ahead of him.
The dude needs to zip it.
This chump needs to go take a look int he mirror and then eat a slice of humble pie or he may fall flat of his keister in the pros.
Trubisky when he talks: he’s a leader, a real winner, he will be great.
Watson when he talks: He needs to shut up, he’s arrogant, whiny, petulant.
Hmmm. Trubisky is white and Watson is black. What could possibly account for the difference in treatment?
Tom Brady was the 7th quarterback taken in the 2000 draft and I have never heard him say this. Maybe showing up and out playing Mitchell is the thing you may want to do.
Why say it? How can it help him? Nothing wrong with that opinion, but just say nothing.
Also, a slap in the face would be if he went in round 4.
He DID play the race card. That is what he was saying without actually saying it. Not impressed . He won’t be happy if the white boy is drafted ahead of him. How many black QBs have won the Super Bowl ?
Then get ready to get slapped.
Entitlement?? What have you done for me lately guy?
While he is confident that he may be better than Trubisky .. I think he should have more class and not alienate the other prospects.. Just more drama for the press.. need to stop feeding the beast..
He should be coached up by his agent and others. Stay humble and allow your self confidence and on field talent speak for itself..
Did anyone else notice how during his Pro Day his Personal QB Coach Jordan Palmer did a really good job of acting like he loves Deshaun but those who have watched Jordan operate in the past with Prospects know Jordan did not really like this kid…
Young players these days worry too much about what other people think. If I hear “Nobody believed in me!” or “This if for the doubters and the haters!” one more time from some guy who’s been playing ball since second grade, was a high school star, and went to college on a full scholarship, I’m going to puke. Criticism isn’t hating or disrespect. Just worry about what you do because that’s the only thing you can control. And if you’re fixated on what other people think, you’re not as confident as you want everybody–yourself included–to think you are.
This whole QB class stinks. Watson’s the only one with a real chance to be a decent NFL signal caller, and it’s a slim one.
Watson will be better than Trubisky
Some day, you and I should sit down and have an iced tea and talk.
Signed,
Tim Tebow
He’s right. At least he is honest enough to answer a question. He will be a superstar. Hardest working quarterback on and off the field.
One slap coming up
I don’t have any issue with it. Sounds like he’s ready to come in with a chip on his shoulder. Extra motivation is never a bad thing.
If my team drafts him I’ll be sick.
Get this kid some grease for his ears. Not sure the front door is wide enough.
I like Watson better than Trubisky. Im not sure either are really 1st rd talents. If I had to pick between the two Id take Watson but Im not impressed with his whining over Trubisky. Just shut up and let the draft decide.
Christian Ponder vs Geno Smith
At least Watson knows what a hard count is. Did anyone see the deer in head lights look Mitchell had when Gruden asked him about a hard count. How do you play QB and NOT know what a hard count is….
Somebody give that man a hockey mask!
Maybe his interceptions and mental part of the game are a concern. Travaris J as a vike had it all, mobile, quick, good arm. His only problem couldn’t read a moving defense to save his life: interception man.
I saw a guy Geno Smith, and remember joking he rmindd m of tavaris. Unfortunately for him I was right on.
It’s that mental Part of the game that the gms look at as well.
You just got slapped, LOL!!
Swaaaaaaaack!!!
-Da Bears
He just got slapped.
Well he wasn’t picked first……now what, shut up….
Did that slap hurt? Lololol!
SLAP!!!! Just went #2. LOL.
How dip that slap feel? Brady/Newton lmao!
Well how does your face feel after it was slapped? Especially they traded up to get him. You should be slapped twice lol.
Here comes the hand!!!
Well, that slap is gonna leave a mark.
It would be more fun to see MeShaun get slapped while his foot is in his mouth.