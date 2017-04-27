Deshaun Watson: Mitchell Trubisky over me would be a slap in the face

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 27, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will not be happy if he’s not the first quarterback drafted tonight.

Watson says that if North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky is the first quarterback off the board, he’ll take it as a personal affront.

“It’s like a slap in the face, to be honest,” Watson told Josina Anderson of ESPN. “You see all the things I’ve accomplished, it’s a long list, and they want to talk about the little negatives I have and bring somebody else up? It’s a little disrespectful.”

No one would dispute that Watson had the superior college career to Trubisky, but some would argue that Trubisky has more of the tools that NFL teams look for in pro-style passers. That’s not necessarily a knock on Watson, but if he takes it that way, it’s hard to blame him.