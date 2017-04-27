DeShone Kizer explains his Tom Brady/Cam Newton comments

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2017, 9:54 AM EDT

Former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer created a stir with recent comments that created the impression he views himself as a combination of Tom Brady’s mind and Cam Newton’s body. Kizer has owned the comments, but on PFT Live he shed a little more light on what he was trying to say.

Kizer said he doesn’t view himself currently as a Brady/Newton combination. Kizer aspires to become that, at some point. He knows he’s not there yet, and he realizes he may never be. But that’s the goal.

That message didn’t come through clearly enough in the USA Today interview that generated the quotes. Regardless of how that happened, Kizer said that he said what he said, and he has moved on. To his credit, he hasn’t pushed back as hard as perhaps he could have to demonstrate that he didn’t mean he’s currently a Brady/Newton hybrid.

One thing that became clear in talking to Kizer: He gets it. And given his physical talents and intelligence, he could indeed end up becoming the best quarterback in the class.

Possibly adding to his motivation is the prospect of spending all of Thursday night backstage at the draft without being picked. Most think that, indeed, he won’t hear his name called in round one. But all it takes is one team to conclude that he could eventually become a true franchise quarterback; if that happens, don’t be shocked if he ends up exiting the green room before the time comes to go home for the night.