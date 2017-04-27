Dolphins nab Charles Harris with 22nd overall pick

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2017, 10:43 PM EDT

The Dolphins have added a pass rusher in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Missouri defensive end Charles Harris became the newest member of the Dolphins with the 22nd overall pick on Thursday night.

Harris had 16 sacks over his last two college seasons and that kind of production would look good on a Miami defense that finished 22nd in the league in that category last season. Cameron Wake should make for a good mentor for Harris, who would ideally wind up filling Wake’s shoes as the team’s top pass rusher at some point down the line.

By selecting Harris, the Dolphins became the latest team to pass on Alabama linebacker Rueben Foster in a first round that hasn’t played out as many might have thought for a talented player whose injury issues and/or diluted test at the combine appear to be fueling his drop.