Dolphins nab Charles Harris with 22nd overall pick

The Dolphins have added a pass rusher in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Missouri defensive end Charles Harris became the newest member of the Dolphins with the 22nd overall pick on Thursday night.
Harris had 16 sacks over his last two college seasons and that kind of production would look good on a Miami defense that finished 22nd in the league in that category last season. Cameron Wake should make for a good mentor for Harris, who would ideally wind up filling Wake’s shoes as the team’s top pass rusher at some point down the line.
By selecting Harris, the Dolphins became the latest team to pass on Alabama linebacker Rueben Foster in a first round that hasn’t played out as many might have thought for a talented player whose injury issues and/or diluted test at the combine appear to be fueling his drop.
Until Brady retires…it’s all about getting to him.
As usual the Dolphins completely obsessed with defensive lineman while the linebacking remains atrocious.
I would’ve taken Foster to fill the lb spot. Gase could have gotten him straightened out.
tommynatorii says:
Apr 27, 2017 11:11 PM
Gase had a great year and should have been in serious consideration for COTY but let’s not go putting him on the Lombardi pedestal just yet
A good and wise choice. DE is a higher value pick than everyone but QB. BTY, he is an LB as well.
Love this pick. This guy is explosive, athletic enough to drop into coverage and uses his hands to disengage blockers like a pro already… He’s a bit undersized and needs to get stronger against the run, but he can reek havoc on the QB and take over for Wake when he retires.
Apr 27, 2017 11:32 PM
Great Pick. They were going for Jarrad Davis LB or Harris. I like Harris better because he is a good run stopper on the edge and can play OLB if needed while learning from Wake. Please take a Guard with 2nd ick!!
Enough with wake retiring. He’s a freak of nature and will play 3 more years. We drafted a back up.
Everyone keeps talking about Ruben Foster but the gossip about his shoulder issues seems to have spooked most teams, not just the Dolphins.
Harris is the safer, more solid pick, which means not as much potential upside but not as much to lose if the shoulder becomes a real problem.
RandyinRoxbury says:
Apr 27, 2017 11:49
I remember hearing this about Deion Jordan as well.. 🙂
It’s DION, Smartypants.
Randy, you may recall Dion Jordan has some documented character issues prior to being drafted.
Harris does not.
Charles Harris was the safer pick. It took years for us to get rid of the last drug-addled, injury prone, “top ten talent,” character issue (Dion Jordan). So now they make the better decision for the club. There wasn’t value at Guard at 22, but I hope we can move back into position to get a road-grader.
Could Foster turn out to be a beast? Yes. Could he also rarely see the field between injuries and suspensions? Yes. Is he worth the risk? Not at pick 22.
Dolphins offense was 31st in total first downs, 31st in converting 3rd downs,27th in time of possession
an offense that cant sustain drives or keep Brady off the field.
Yet we draft a part time player whose terrible against the run..Oh yeah we were 30th against the run last season…please tell me how Harris is going to solve/ or even help any of the above problems
I’d use 2 of our 3 5th rounders to trade up in the 2nd for Zach Cunningham. A little undersized at LB but a tackling machine (remind you of any other Dolphin legend?). Cunningham and Harris would make for a very solid draft.
Those who say he cant stop the run dont watch tape. He has trouble with the run but its coachable.. Specifically he cant stop the run because he chases the ball carrier before beating his block. Which are fixable.
brobbins5287 says:
Apr 28, 2017 10:02 AM
I’d use 2 of our 3 5th rounders to trade up in the 2nd for Zach Cunningham. A little undersized at LB but a tackling machine (remind you of any other Dolphin legend?). Cunningham and Harris would make for a very solid draft.
using the NFL draft chart you’d have to give up all 3 picks in the 5th plus the 7th round pick to move up 6 spots in the second round
4 players to move up 6 spots doesn’t make sense
This guy is a tweener! Now, that’s not a knock but it does make his coaching a challenge. From what I have read and seen in clips, he looks like a versatile player with success at everything you want outside guys assigned to the front to do. Unfortunately, this means that he is a project of sorts. I doubt if he starts until later this year unless he is a quick study or until Misi gets hurt; like usual.
Doesn’t blow my skirt up but could be a very good player with proper coaching!
Say could we pick that Center from Ohio State in the second round? Pouncey is still on crutches!
huggybear2014 says:
Apr 27, 2017 10:55 PM
Why stop when he retires?
Harris is a situational pass rusher who will not start, and no Tom Brady is not going to fear him either.lol
Ahhh…I remember these Tanny drafts well… just wait, it gets worse.