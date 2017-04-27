 Skip to content

Eric Reid says awareness has been raised, anthem protests are over

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 27, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT
AP

Colin Kaepernick has said he’d stand for future national anthems, and as soon as someone gives him a job he probably will.

But his former 49ers teammates say their days of kneeling for the anthem are over.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, 49ers safety Eric Reid said he and linebacker Eli Harold achieved their goal by raising awareness of the racial inequality which Kaepernick began protesting last year.

“When we started doing that, our goal was to open up the floor to conversation. I believe we’ve achieved that goal,” Reid said. “So now we just want to move forward and just partner with people that’s trying to make a change.

“We accomplished that goal. People talked about it. I think we raised a lot of awareness about issues in this country. And now it’s time to move on to just affecting change.”

Kaepernick has continued his charitable efforts while looking for work, though it’s hard to imagine his high-profile stance last year is helping in that regard. Reid said he’s stayed in touch with Kaepernick, and is surprised his former teammate is still without a team, and he sees a direct correlation.

“It’s surprising. You see some of the other quarterbacks that have been signed around the league and why he hasn’t been, it’s just unfortunate, . . .” Reid said. “It’s unfortunate, it’s sad. People want to shy away from him because of media, PR reasons.

“You’re doing something to better the world. I mean, the guy got a plane sent to Somalia to help with the famine there. He’s been doing things that if it were anybody else in a different situation without the anthem [protest], they’d be praising him and giving him awards for it.”

So far that hasn’t happened for Kaepernick, though tonight’s quarterback land rush will clear up a few jobs and trigger the market for the remaining free agents.

6 Responses to “Eric Reid says awareness has been raised, anthem protests are over”
  1. niners816 says: Apr 27, 2017 9:33 AM

    Haha more like this is a contract year for him and he’s looking to get a big pay raise. Don’t be pulling that excuse, Eric.

  2. jonathankrobinson424 says: Apr 27, 2017 9:33 AM

    I hope he never plays another down in the NFL.

  3. curmudgeon13 says: Apr 27, 2017 9:37 AM

    No one cares, snow flake…..

  4. fjbuon says: Apr 27, 2017 9:40 AM

    Consider me aware. Thank you.

  5. wny49er says: Apr 27, 2017 9:43 AM

    If no one watches a Niner’s game, is it still a protest when he kneels? The team is as irrelevant as your fake protest.

  6. haslamdrinkshisownpee says: Apr 27, 2017 9:44 AM

    Wow. What men of integrity and honor. To stand up against a nation of tyranny like they did is truly inspiring. Sure, they’re quick to stand up and shut up when they realize this might affect their paychecks. I’m sure our veterans and active service men and women have been taught something by the, dare I say, heroic actions of Eric Reid. Eric Reid, you win biggest d-bag in the universe.

