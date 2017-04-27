 Skip to content

Forrest Lamp is lighting it up with endorsements already

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 27, 2017, 11:36 AM EDT

Forrest Lamp might be a pretty good NFL guard. He’s definitely a marketing genius.

The Western Kentucky offensive lineman, who could be a first-round pick tonight, has signed an endorsement deal with Los Angeles-based lighting retailer Lamps Plus.

“The opportunity to partner with Lamps Plus before my rookie NFL season, especially with my last name, is the perfect scenario,” Lamp said in a press release. “I’m confident that my girlfriend Natosha and I will have the best-decorated and most well-lit rookie home in our new team city!”

But wait, there’s more.

“While his name is perfect to endorse our company, we really like Forrest’s work ethic and enthusiasm,” Lamps Plus CEO Dennis Swanson added. “He will shine at the professional level.”

Of course, he’s still waiting to see how long he has to wait to walk into the spotlight, and if he goes too soon, there will be the inevitable shade.

But it’s a good deal for him, and it got us to mention Lamps Plus when we ordinarily wouldn’t have.

More than anything, however, it makes us wonder what Michigan tight end Jake Butt has up his, ummm, . . . sleeve.

13 Responses to “Forrest Lamp is lighting it up with endorsements already”
  1. weepingjebus says: Apr 27, 2017 11:42 AM

    Very illuminating article, thank you.

  2. Della Street says: Apr 27, 2017 11:48 AM

    Great meme.

  3. concord148 says: Apr 27, 2017 11:52 AM

    What is he selling – lamps !!!

  4. MichaelEdits says: Apr 27, 2017 11:53 AM

    “My name’s Forrest. Forrest Lamp.”

    That’s an SNL skit waiting to happen.

  5. smarterthanpft says: Apr 27, 2017 11:54 AM

    Cute story

  6. MichaelEdits says: Apr 27, 2017 11:54 AM

    Run Forrest run.

  7. granadafan says: Apr 27, 2017 12:11 PM

    More than anything, however, it makes us wonder what Michigan tight end Jake Butt has up his, ummm, . . . sleeve.
    ============================

    Preparation H endorsement?

  8. pamperpro says: Apr 27, 2017 12:11 PM

    Lamp said in a press release.
    “I’m confident that my girlfriend “Amber Lamps” and I will have the best-decorated and most well-lit rookie home in our new team city!”

  9. dmravens says: Apr 27, 2017 12:15 PM

    Lamps Plus is a great company, with Outstanding customer service. I live on the east coast and bought several lamps from them online.

  10. ChampKind813 says: Apr 27, 2017 12:21 PM

    Takes more than one lamp to light a Forrest… Good luck young man!

  11. marooncat79 says: Apr 27, 2017 12:22 PM

    So Forrest ditched Jenny for Natasha?

  12. kapmorg says: Apr 27, 2017 12:24 PM

    Jake Butt has endorsements for Preparation H and Pepto Bismol.

  13. picksix401 says: Apr 27, 2017 12:24 PM

    reminds me of the time all my lamps were stolen.. i was delighted

