Forrest Lamp is lighting it up with endorsements already

Forrest Lamp might be a pretty good NFL guard. He’s definitely a marketing genius.
The Western Kentucky offensive lineman, who could be a first-round pick tonight, has signed an endorsement deal with Los Angeles-based lighting retailer Lamps Plus.
“The opportunity to partner with Lamps Plus before my rookie NFL season, especially with my last name, is the perfect scenario,” Lamp said in a press release. “I’m confident that my girlfriend Natosha and I will have the best-decorated and most well-lit rookie home in our new team city!”
But wait, there’s more.
“While his name is perfect to endorse our company, we really like Forrest’s work ethic and enthusiasm,” Lamps Plus CEO Dennis Swanson added. “He will shine at the professional level.”
Of course, he’s still waiting to see how long he has to wait to walk into the spotlight, and if he goes too soon, there will be the inevitable shade.
But it’s a good deal for him, and it got us to mention Lamps Plus when we ordinarily wouldn’t have.
More than anything, however, it makes us wonder what Michigan tight end Jake Butt has up his, ummm, . . . sleeve.
Very illuminating article, thank you.
Great meme.
What is he selling – lamps !!!
“My name’s Forrest. Forrest Lamp.”
That’s an SNL skit waiting to happen.
Cute story
Run Forrest run.
More than anything, however, it makes us wonder what Michigan tight end Jake Butt has up his, ummm, . . . sleeve.
============================
Preparation H endorsement?
Lamp said in a press release.
“I’m confident that my girlfriend “Amber Lamps” and I will have the best-decorated and most well-lit rookie home in our new team city!”
Lamps Plus is a great company, with Outstanding customer service. I live on the east coast and bought several lamps from them online.
Takes more than one lamp to light a Forrest… Good luck young man!
So Forrest ditched Jenny for Natasha?
Jake Butt has endorsements for Preparation H and Pepto Bismol.
reminds me of the time all my lamps were stolen.. i was delighted