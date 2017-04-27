Forrest Lamp is lighting it up with endorsements already

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 27, 2017, 11:36 AM EDT

Forrest Lamp might be a pretty good NFL guard. He’s definitely a marketing genius.

The Western Kentucky offensive lineman, who could be a first-round pick tonight, has signed an endorsement deal with Los Angeles-based lighting retailer Lamps Plus.

“The opportunity to partner with Lamps Plus before my rookie NFL season, especially with my last name, is the perfect scenario,” Lamp said in a press release. “I’m confident that my girlfriend Natosha and I will have the best-decorated and most well-lit rookie home in our new team city!”

But wait, there’s more.

“While his name is perfect to endorse our company, we really like Forrest’s work ethic and enthusiasm,” Lamps Plus CEO Dennis Swanson added. “He will shine at the professional level.”

Of course, he’s still waiting to see how long he has to wait to walk into the spotlight, and if he goes too soon, there will be the inevitable shade.

But it’s a good deal for him, and it got us to mention Lamps Plus when we ordinarily wouldn’t have.

More than anything, however, it makes us wonder what Michigan tight end Jake Butt has up his, ummm, . . . sleeve.