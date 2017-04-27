Gareon Conley to give DNA sample, interview with police Monday

Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley will speak to Cleveland police about the sexual assault allegations made against him on Monday.
That was the word from Conley’s attorney Kevin Spellacy on Thursday, a few hours ahead of the start of the first round of the NFL Draft. Conley, who has not been charged with any crime, was considered to be a likely pick during that round before the allegations surfaced, but the uncertainty could leave him on the board until Friday.
Spellacy also told Cleveland.com that his client will provide a DNA sample to authorities and that he is trying to get video footage from the hotel where the alleged incident took place. Conley called the allegations “untrue, wrongful and malicious” in a statement released on Wednesday.
Conley was initially scheduled to attend the draft in Philadelphia, but changed those plans after the allegations went public earlier this week.
The only reason to give a sample is because you have something to compare it to. A sample with no comparison makes no sense.
SOMETHING came back on that kit.
He never said no one touched her.. he only said he didn’t.
Sheriff Jerry will make sure this all goes away after he drafts him tonight or tomorrow.
good to know, now how about tweeting the picks so those of us who do not want to watch the tv extravaganza can get the knowledge immediately as is our due. I often hear media saying they are the conduit for the fans but if the NFL wants them to give up the reporting duties everyone sure seems willing to go along.
Obviously, none of us know what happened. If Mr. Conley is found to be innocent of all allegations, then I hope the girl and her family get sued and defamed through the media. If he is found guilty then he will be paying a high price for his stupidity and his unforgivable behavior. In my opinion, someone who knowingly falsely accuses someone of a wrong doing should be punished in the same fashion as the accused would have been punished if they been found guilty. Cash grab scenarios are getting to be more prevalent and it is a trend that needs to stopped.