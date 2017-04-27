Giants take Evan Engram with the 23rd pick

The Giants found the tight end they needed, adding a pass-catching threat.
With the 23rd pick, they took Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram.
Engram had 65 catches for 926 yards and eight touchdowns last year, and is practically a slot receiver.
His 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the combine was the fastest at his position, and he gives fellow Ole Miss man Eli Manning another attractive option downfield.
Meh…. TE wasn’t a bad choice. The remaining left tackles have too many question marks and may slide into the 2nd.
But I’m not sure an undersized guy who seemed to have a bunch of drops and probably needs time to develop – and might himself have slid to Day Two – is really the answer
I mean if you don’t have a decent left tackle at least get a TE who might be able to help block
Not sure a 6′ 3′ 235 lb guy is going to be helpful blocking much bigger DEs and DLs
Good player, Good Pick.