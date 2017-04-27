 Skip to content

Giants take Evan Engram with the 23rd pick

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 27, 2017, 10:48 PM EDT
The Giants found the tight end they needed, adding a pass-catching threat.

With the 23rd pick, they took Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram.

Engram had 65 catches for 926 yards and eight touchdowns last year, and is practically a slot receiver.

His 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the combine was the fastest at his position, and he gives fellow Ole Miss man Eli Manning another attractive option downfield.

2 Responses to “Giants take Evan Engram with the 23rd pick”
  1. j0esixpack says: Apr 27, 2017 10:55 PM

    Meh…. TE wasn’t a bad choice. The remaining left tackles have too many question marks and may slide into the 2nd.

    But I’m not sure an undersized guy who seemed to have a bunch of drops and probably needs time to develop – and might himself have slid to Day Two – is really the answer

    I mean if you don’t have a decent left tackle at least get a TE who might be able to help block

    Not sure a 6′ 3′ 235 lb guy is going to be helpful blocking much bigger DEs and DLs

  2. tommyribs says: Apr 27, 2017 10:56 PM

    Good player, Good Pick.

