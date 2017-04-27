How many quarterbacks will be drafted in round one?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2017, 5:52 AM EDT

The first round of the 2017 draft has arrived, and one of the biggest questions is what it always is during the first round of the draft: How many quarterbacks will be drafted?

It’s the PFT Live question of the day, with the choices listed below.

The show starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, with the simulcast on NBCSN beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET. Guests include two of the quarterbacks at the top of the draft: Mitchell Trubisky and DeShone Kizer. Also joining the show will be safety Jamal Adams and tight end O.J. Howard.

And the day culminates with everyone learning whether one, two, three, four, or five quarterbacks find out their first NFL destinations. With every team that doesn’t have a franchise quarterback looking for a franchise quarterback — and with several teams who have franchise quarterbacks looking to replace them — the quarterbacks could be overdrafted in 2017, just like they often are.