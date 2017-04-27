Jaguars take Leonard Fournette fourth overall

New Jaguars front office boss Tom Coughlin is an old-school football man, and his first pick was an old-school football pick.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected LSU running back Leonard Fournette fourth overall.
In today’s NFL, that’s a surprising move simply because running backs aren’t valued all that highly. Coughlin, however, likes what he sees in Fournette and wants to build a tough, physical offense.
Fournette is big, fast and a good north-south runner. The kind of runner Coughlin likes, and the kind of runner Coughlin hopes can change the fortunes of the Jaguars.
Good pick!
The last sentence in the interview… “Good luck in Jacksonville.”
He’ll need it.