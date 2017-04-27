Jaguars take Leonard Fournette fourth overall

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 27, 2017, 8:37 PM EDT

New Jaguars front office boss Tom Coughlin is an old-school football man, and his first pick was an old-school football pick.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected LSU running back Leonard Fournette fourth overall.

In today’s NFL, that’s a surprising move simply because running backs aren’t valued all that highly. Coughlin, however, likes what he sees in Fournette and wants to build a tough, physical offense.

Fournette is big, fast and a good north-south runner. The kind of runner Coughlin likes, and the kind of runner Coughlin hopes can change the fortunes of the Jaguars.