Jaguars take Leonard Fournette fourth overall

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 27, 2017, 8:37 PM EDT
AP

New Jaguars front office boss Tom Coughlin is an old-school football man, and his first pick was an old-school football pick.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected LSU running back Leonard Fournette fourth overall.

In today’s NFL, that’s a surprising move simply because running backs aren’t valued all that highly. Coughlin, however, likes what he sees in Fournette and wants to build a tough, physical offense.

Fournette is big, fast and a good north-south runner. The kind of runner Coughlin likes, and the kind of runner Coughlin hopes can change the fortunes of the Jaguars.

2 Responses to “Jaguars take Leonard Fournette fourth overall”
  1. dallasskinsfan94 says: Apr 27, 2017 8:41 PM

    Good pick!

  2. whenwilliteverend says: Apr 27, 2017 8:41 PM

    The last sentence in the interview… “Good luck in Jacksonville.”

    He’ll need it.

