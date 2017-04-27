Jamal Adams expects to go in the Top 5, pledges to be “outstanding”

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 27, 2017, 7:42 AM EDT

LSU safety Jamal Adams will be at the draft tonight, but he doesn’t expect to be in the green room for long.

Adams said on PFT Live that he expects to go somewhere between the second and fifth overall picks, although he hasn’t been given any assurances.

“I really don’t know what to expect. I’m just going to be outstanding wherever I land. I’m just going to wait on that call,” Adams said.

Adams said he visited two teams with Top 5 picks, the 49ers and Jaguars, as well as the Jets, Panthers and Bengals among teams not in the Top 5 that could hope he falls to them. Expect to hear his name called within the first hour of the draft tonight.