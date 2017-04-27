Jets take Jamal Adams at No. 6

He thought he’s be picked within the two-to-five range. He was close.
With the sixth pick in the draft, the Jets selected safety Jamal Adams.
The former LSU standout instantly becomes one of the best strong safeties in the NFL, and a welcome addition to the last line of defense in New York.
He joins running back Leonard Fournette as two LSU players taken in the top sixth. Which will make many once again wonder why LSU isn’t winning more championships, given the great players they’ve put in the NFL.
I’m a big fan of Adams and think the Jets made a great pick… But that’s a ridiculous thing to say about anyone who gets drafted tonight.
Nice pick
finsbooyah says:
Apr 27, 2017 9:03 PM
I’m a big fan of Adams and think the Jets made a great pick… But that’s a ridiculous thing to say about anyone who gets drafted tonight.
Especially since he’s going to the NY. So much of success is the situation you land in, and there aren’t many bigger messes than the J-E-T-S.
Good defensive players will typically thrive no matter the team situation they are in. Just look at Leonard Williams.
Best player in this draft