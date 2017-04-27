Jets take Jamal Adams at No. 6

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2017, 8:56 PM EDT

He thought he’s be picked within the two-to-five range. He was close.

With the sixth pick in the draft, the Jets selected safety Jamal Adams.

The former LSU standout instantly becomes one of the best strong safeties in the NFL, and a welcome addition to the last line of defense in New York.

He joins running back Leonard Fournette as two LSU players taken in the top sixth. Which will make many once again wonder why LSU isn’t winning more championships, given the great players they’ve put in the NFL.