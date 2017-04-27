Jonathan Allen’s slide ends at No. 17

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2017, 10:18 PM EDT

It was hard to find too many people predicting Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen would remain available past the halfway point of the first round, but that’s one of many surprising developments in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Allen was projected to be a top-10 pick by most observers heading into the draft, but a run on offensive players helped leave him there for the taking with the 17th overall pick. So that’s just what the Redskins did to end Allen’s longer than expected wait.

If Allen produces the way he did in Tuscaloosa, the way things played out will be a happy memory in Washington. He had 10.5 sacks during his final season with the Crimson Tide and was a disruptive player for several years.

The run on offensive players wasn’t the only reason for his slide, however. Allen also had issues with both shoulders in college, leading to durability questions as he made his way into the professional ranks.

There’s some risk, but the Redskins don’t think they outweigh the potential rewards at this point in the first round.