Keenan Reynolds signs Ravens tender

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2017, 7:36 AM EDT

The Ravens couldn’t find a spot for Keenan Reynolds on their 53-man roster until the end of the 2016 season and didn’t find a spot for him in the lineup for the final game of the season, but he’ll get another shot at breaking through this year.

Reynolds signed his exclusive rights free agent tender with the team on Wednesday. Reynolds set a record for touchdowns while playing quarterback at Navy, but made the move to wide receiver upon moving up to the professional ranks with the Ravens.

He also got a look as a kick returner last year and special teams play will likely be an essential part of any formula that lands Reynolds in the lineup on Sundays this time around.

Tackle De’Ondre Wesley also signed his tender with the Ravens, who are set to add to their roster with the No. 16 pick on Thursday night.