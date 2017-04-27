Look for Jarrad Davis to be gone by pick No. 22

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT

If linebacker Jarrad Davis is still on the board when the Dolphins go on the clock, chances are Davis won’t be on the board much longer. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the floor for Davis is believed to be pick No. 22, Miami.

The ceiling isn’t quite clear. The 2017 PFT Worst Mock Draft Ever has Davis going to Washington at No. 17. The Lions at No. 21 also are a possibility.

Davis, who played at Florida, is expected to compete immediately for the starting job as an outside linebacker in a 4-3 scheme.