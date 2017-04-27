Look for Jarrad Davis to be gone by pick No. 22

If linebacker Jarrad Davis is still on the board when the Dolphins go on the clock, chances are Davis won’t be on the board much longer. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the floor for Davis is believed to be pick No. 22, Miami.
The ceiling isn’t quite clear. The 2017 PFT Worst Mock Draft Ever has Davis going to Washington at No. 17. The Lions at No. 21 also are a possibility.
Davis, who played at Florida, is expected to compete immediately for the starting job as an outside linebacker in a 4-3 scheme.
So far there’s about 50 guys going in the 1st.
OLB don’t really play in a 4-3 defense, but very rarely does anyone run a standard 3-4, or 4-3 defense anymore, to many skills players on the offensive side of the ball.
It doesn’t matter whether he falls or not; the Dolphins will still expend all their high picks on offensive players in an unending attempt to prop up mediocre quarterback Ryan Tannehill. It’s what they do every year.
Sure hope the fins don’t draft him, as he couldn’t stay healthy in college and definitely won’t in the pros
Best and most athletic LB in the draft.