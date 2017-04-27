 Skip to content

Look for Jarrad Davis to be gone by pick No. 22

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT
If linebacker Jarrad Davis is still on the board when the Dolphins go on the clock, chances are Davis won’t be on the board much longer. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the floor for Davis is believed to be pick No. 22, Miami.

The ceiling isn’t quite clear. The 2017 PFT Worst Mock Draft Ever has Davis going to Washington at No. 17. The Lions at No. 21 also are a possibility.

Davis, who played at Florida, is expected to compete immediately for the starting job as an outside linebacker in a 4-3 scheme.

5 Responses to “Look for Jarrad Davis to be gone by pick No. 22”
  1. notlistinin says: Apr 27, 2017 7:15 PM

    So far there’s about 50 guys going in the 1st.

  2. mikebyrne1502 says: Apr 27, 2017 7:17 PM

    OLB don’t really play in a 4-3 defense, but very rarely does anyone run a standard 3-4, or 4-3 defense anymore, to many skills players on the offensive side of the ball.

  3. craniator says: Apr 27, 2017 7:19 PM

    It doesn’t matter whether he falls or not; the Dolphins will still expend all their high picks on offensive players in an unending attempt to prop up mediocre quarterback Ryan Tannehill. It’s what they do every year.

  4. mytor1962 says: Apr 27, 2017 7:40 PM

    Sure hope the fins don’t draft him, as he couldn’t stay healthy in college and definitely won’t in the pros

  5. jaydm84 says: Apr 27, 2017 7:48 PM

    Best and most athletic LB in the draft.

