Marshon Lattimore on inexperience concerns: I’m only going to get better

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT

Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been a staple in the top end of mock drafts over the last few months and he will be in Philadelphia on Thursday night with the expectation that his name will be among the first called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

If Lattimore does go any later than expected, two of the possible reasons why will likely be his injury history from college and resulting inexperience. Lattimore played in just 16 games, 13 of them last year, during his time in Columbus because of hamstring injuries.

Lattimore said Wednesday that his hamstrings are “fine” and that teams will regret passing on him for either reason over the long run.

“I’m only going to get better,” Lattimore said, via NJ.com. “I’m not even in my prime yet. I showed [last season] that I can play, and people saw that. But with the body of work, man, I feel like I did a lot to contribute to my team. If people want to drop me because of that, too, it’s fine with me.”

It doesn’t seem like too many teams have dropped Lattimore too far down their boards, but we’ll find out for sure sooner rather than later.