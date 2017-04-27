McCaffrey’s likely window: No. 5 to No. 15

As the draft has approached, a popular theory has emerged linking running back Christian McCaffrey to the Panthers at No. 8. (Indeed, that’s where he resides in the 2017 PFT Worst Mock Draft Ever.)
A source with knowledge of the dynamics believes the McCaffrey chatter is likely a smokescreen, one of the many that are wafting through the air like whatever Phil Simms pushed in the direction of Jim Nantz. Regardless of whether Carolina pulls the trigger, the expected range for McCaffrey currently is No. 5 through No. 15.
This means that if a team picking between No. 9 and No. 15 believes the Panthers chatter, that team could trade up to jump the Panthers.
If McCaffrey indeed goes in the top 15, the team that takes him needs to be ready to embrace him, fully and completely and not as a member of a three-man rotation. Picks that high should be reserved only to players who will be on the field all the time; if the team that takes him isn’t prepared to do that, the team shouldn’t take him.
McCaffrey’s ability to play tailback and slot receiver makes him conducive to a team that will use the no-huddle offense from time to time, allowing McCaffrey to be deployed in various ways in the hopes of creating mismatches. If McCaffrey plays at the next level like he played in college, he could instantly be a difference-maker. The current indications are that at least one team picking in the first half of round one will feel that way.
The 49ers should take him.
i believe this guys isn’t going to pan out being as good as the “experts” think…just my opinion though
Maybe a team with the 19th pick could trade up into that range to get him…
A boy can dream
Not feeling the hype on this guy: Tweener RB who played against a tissue soft Pac 12 defense. That makes him an exceptional college player. I don’t like his projection into the Pro’s. Maybe I’ll be wrong again. I see Reggie Bush 2.0 not Brian Westbrook….
Man, everybody sure does like talking about this dude.
If this was a deep draft he’d be a firm second round pick. When it’s a deep draft zero RB’s are selected in the first round. This draft has 3 RB’s going in the first round. Not because they are 3 special RB’s but instead because there isn’t enough top end talent for an entire 1st round.
That is why out of 32 teams there are so few 1st round RB’s. Probably as many UDFA RB’s with key roles as there are 1st round RBs with key roles.
Overrated. He may be an average player at best.
Plus, you know, he’s…
wont make it past 14 positively
He’s not as good as Dalvin Cook, didn’t put up the numbers Dalvin Cook did against opponents not as talented as the ones Dalvin Cook played against.
Oh, and he sat out his bowl game while Dalvin Cook torched a top 3 defense in Michigan.