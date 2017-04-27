Mitchell Trubisky says he has more experience than 13 starts suggests

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 27, 2017, 8:15 AM EDT

North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was only a starter for one of his four years in college, but he doesn’t think that should be held against him.

Trubisky pointed out on PFT Live that he got a lot of playing time when he was a backup in 2014 and 2015, that he was in the quarterback meeting rooms for four years and that he’s a quick study.

“It’s pretty obvious I only started 13 games, but I played in 30,” Trubisky said. “I think there’s a lot of things you can look at besides playing experience. I do have a lot of experience around the game, being at North Carolina for four years. I guarantee I’ve watched as much tape if not more than all the other quarterbacks going through this process. I’ve seen a lot of ball. I’m a student of the game. I’m a quick learner. The experience thing does hold some weight but I’ve been around the game long enough, I know enough and I definitely know enough, and I’ve shown what I can do last year and I will be successful at the next level.”

With the notable exception of Cam Newton, who only started one year at Auburn, college quarterbacks who only spent one year as a starter have generally not had great NFL careers. Trubisky hopes to change that.