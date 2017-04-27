 Skip to content

Morgan Moses signs five-year contract extension

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT
Morgan Moses had to wait until the third round of the 2014 draft before he heard his name called, but he won’t have to wait for the expiration of his rookie contract before he signs another one.

According to multiple reports, Moses has signed a five-year extension with the Redskins. Full financial details haven’t been reported, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the deal will leave Moses as the second highest-paid right tackle in the league. Lane Johnson of the Eagles is currently at the top of that list with a deal that averages $11.25 million a year.

Moses, who wound up as the 66th pick of that draft, has started every game for Washington over the last two seasons. He has shown steady improvement over that span and it’s a good bet that the Redskins see more of that in his future to lock him up at this point.

Left tackle Trent Williams is signed through the 2020 season, so the team has their tackles under contract for a good long time as a result of Moses’ agreement.

17 Responses to “Morgan Moses signs five-year contract extension”
  1. enkay85 says: Apr 27, 2017 1:56 PM

    Good signing, good player. With the cap increase that “2nd highest paid” doesn’t carry much weight imo. Like the NBA, the contracts are just getting bigger.

  2. patslaya says: Apr 27, 2017 1:57 PM

    This is great. They give all this money to a guy who had one good year at RT yet they can’t pay the guy who he is supposed to be protecting. Go figure. I guess this goes a long way to explaining why this team has been terrible for 25 years.

  3. RussianBreadMaker says: Apr 27, 2017 1:57 PM

    Family man that keeps Cousins and his nose clean. Well deserved.

  4. williamjg says: Apr 27, 2017 2:01 PM

    Just sign Cousins already. Tackles won’t matter if you don’t have a capable qb.

  5. harrisonhits2 says: Apr 27, 2017 2:07 PM

    “They give all this money to a guy who had one good year at RT yet they can’t pay the guy who he is supposed to be protecting.”

    How is paying Cousins something like 24 million under the franchise tag “not paying him”? Especially since he got what, 19 million under the tag last year?

    When people start thinking over 40 mil guaranteed for a 2nd tier QB for 2 years isn’t paying him I think you have a distorted sense of what the player should be getting.

  6. jag1959 says: Apr 27, 2017 2:09 PM

    Wonder who he will be protecting next year

  7. clayton268921 says: Apr 27, 2017 2:16 PM

    Surprised he slid on draft day. Was a bargain for 2 years, glad the man got paid. HTTR

  8. kd75 says: Apr 27, 2017 2:27 PM

    How did Dan Snyder get rich again?

  9. logicalvoicesays says: Apr 27, 2017 2:50 PM

    We are the smartest team in the NFL

  10. najacoo22 says: Apr 27, 2017 2:51 PM

    Nice! He’s earned it, and he should only continue to improve.

  11. defscottyb says: Apr 27, 2017 2:59 PM

    He wasn’t that good his first couple years. Hope he’s worth it. #HTTR

  12. patslaya says: Apr 27, 2017 3:06 PM

    Hope all you fans of this signing are still happy when he is blocking for Colt McCoy.

  13. dcsween says: Apr 27, 2017 3:33 PM

    Best beard on that offensive line.

  14. mingyabro says: Apr 27, 2017 4:06 PM

    Still trying to figure out why this site deletes my comments…

  15. urfinished says: Apr 27, 2017 4:22 PM

    Coming from a skins fan, paying this guy 2nd highest RT money is nuts. Below average run blocker.

  16. redskinsweb says: Apr 27, 2017 5:22 PM

    SKINS WILL DOMINATE!!!

  17. blackqbwhiterb says: Apr 27, 2017 6:52 PM

    They should’ve locked up Cousins early too!! But at least they learned the lesson now with Moses.

