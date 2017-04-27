 Skip to content

O.J. Howard falls to 19, Buccaneers pounce

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 27, 2017, 10:28 PM EDT
No one expected Alabama tight end O.J. Howard to be available with the 19th pick in the draft. When he was, the Buccaneers wasted no time to get him.

Tampa Bay took the big, fast, strong tight end with the 19th overall pick, getting a player who was projected to go much higher. The Bucs weren’t on the clock for long, suggesting that they were eager to get Howard when they could.

Looking at more than a dozen mock drafts published this week, we saw none that still had Howard on the board when the Bucs picked. Tampa Bay had to be pleasantly surprised that Howard was still available.

Howard is one of the best athletes in this draft class, and a great new target for Jameis Winston. He just made the Bucs very happy.

4 Responses to “O.J. Howard falls to 19, Buccaneers pounce”
  1. exnavysub says: Apr 27, 2017 10:29 PM

    YES! I hope this guy as good as projected to be. Would have like a O line help but this draft isn’t offering top talent there.

  2. upperdecker19 says: Apr 27, 2017 10:30 PM

    How much must this guy hate his real name….to be a football player going with the initials “O.J.”??

  3. tyelee says: Apr 27, 2017 10:36 PM

    Ah Man… Poor O.J….. Such good Tight end…. Not everyone dodges the bullet in the draft!

  4. realfootballfan says: Apr 27, 2017 10:49 PM

    Think their defense still needed more help, but we’ll see. They’ve obviously decided to instead go the route of surrounding the QB with talent instead of building up the defense.

