Panthers get their running back, Christian McCaffrey with the eighth pick

The Panthers have the opportunity to “evolve” their offense, and they’ll do it with a different kind of back.
With the eighth overall choice, the Panthers took Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey.
The Panthers were clearly in the market for a running back to supplement Jonathan Stewart, and might have preferred Leonard Fournette.
But when the Jaguars took the LSU star fourth overall, it cleared the decks for a non-traditional back there.
McCaffrey brings a different dimension, and is more of a pass-catcher who can work out of the slot and create matchup problems in the passing game. But they also just invested a top-10 pick who won’t necessarily be an every-down player.
That doesn’t seem to be an issue for General Manager Dave Gettleman, whose last two first-rounders were backups as rookies (defensive tackle Vernon Butler and linebacker Shaq Thompson).
So much for not tipping picks
he should of been the #1 pick. we all know why he wasnt tho… sad reflection on the state of our society tbh. hope cam newton learns something from this nice young mans work ethic.
McCaffrey just announced he is holding out of training camp and the regular season so he doesn’t get injured for a playoff run.
he carried the ball over 600 times at 6 yards per and he had some of the best times in combine drills, but he’s a “passing down” back-only because he….. went to Stanford?
100’s on the table, 20’s on the floor,
AND I LOVE IT
Keep Pounding
Good pick for the Panthers, should help their offense tremendously.
10 reps on the bench press? How’s his blocking?
Looks like Cam is going to keep getting pounded.