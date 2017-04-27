 Skip to content

Panthers get their running back, Christian McCaffrey with the eighth pick

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 27, 2017, 9:04 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Panthers have the opportunity to “evolve” their offense, and they’ll do it with a different kind of back.

With the eighth overall choice, the Panthers took Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Panthers were clearly in the market for a running back to supplement Jonathan Stewart, and might have preferred Leonard Fournette.

But when the Jaguars took the LSU star fourth overall, it cleared the decks for a non-traditional back there.

McCaffrey brings a different dimension, and is more of a pass-catcher who can work out of the slot and create matchup problems in the passing game. But they also just invested a top-10 pick who won’t necessarily be an every-down player.

That doesn’t seem to be an issue for General Manager Dave Gettleman, whose last two first-rounders were backups as rookies (defensive tackle Vernon Butler and linebacker Shaq Thompson).

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Carolina Panthers, Home, Rumor Mill
7 Responses to “Panthers get their running back, Christian McCaffrey with the eighth pick”
  1. nobobyisreadingthis says: Apr 27, 2017 9:06 PM

    So much for not tipping picks

  2. realtruthteller100 says: Apr 27, 2017 9:08 PM

    he should of been the #1 pick. we all know why he wasnt tho… sad reflection on the state of our society tbh. hope cam newton learns something from this nice young mans work ethic.

  3. nobleeding says: Apr 27, 2017 9:14 PM

    McCaffrey just announced he is holding out of training camp and the regular season so he doesn’t get injured for a playoff run.

  4. genericcommenter says: Apr 27, 2017 9:15 PM

    he carried the ball over 600 times at 6 yards per and he had some of the best times in combine drills, but he’s a “passing down” back-only because he….. went to Stanford?

  5. saundersspencer2 says: Apr 27, 2017 9:17 PM

    100’s on the table, 20’s on the floor,

    AND I LOVE IT

    Keep Pounding

  6. itsnotforme says: Apr 27, 2017 9:24 PM

    Good pick for the Panthers, should help their offense tremendously.

  7. deuce2222 says: Apr 27, 2017 9:27 PM

    10 reps on the bench press? How’s his blocking?

    Looks like Cam is going to keep getting pounded.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!