Ravens take Marlon Humphrey at No. 16

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2017, 10:14 PM EDT
AP

The defense in Baltimore isn’t what is used to be. The team is now trying to make it what it once was.

With the sixteenth pick in the draft, the Ravens have selected cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The Alabama cornerback becomes the second cornerback drafted.

It’s hard not to wonder whether the Ravens would have taken cornerback Gareon Conley in this spot, but for the criminal charges pending against him. Of course, if Conley hadn’t found himself in this predicament, he may have been gone before No. 16.

