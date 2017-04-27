Report: Browns trying to trade for Kirk Cousins

We’ve seen one surprising trade for a quarterback on Thursday night.
We could be getting another one.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns are trying to trade for Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins. That’s something PFT has reported as an interest for the Browns for some time and it may be coming to fruition on Thursday night with Mitchell Trubisky going off the board to the Bears with the second overall pick.
The Browns have the 12th and 33rd picks in this year’s draft, either or both of which could head to Washington for Cousins. A long-term deal would likely follow as well if the Browns make Cousins is their quarterback of the present and future.
Make it happen – the rest of the NFC East
Sorry, Ian.
But what about $19 million…I mean Brock Osweiler?
If this goes down and I’m Hue Jackson, I start running around naked in the office trying to get fired for cause. The Trubisky nonsense was bad enough, and thankfully, the Bears saved them from themselves. This would be another nail in the coffin of the franchise.
Didn’t the team from Washington, DC finish third in the NFC East last season? I don’t think the Giants, Cowboys, and Eagles are sweating the possibility of a Cousins trade too much.
Yes! I love Kirk but he’s leaving right regardless, rather get something in return to fill up some holes and wait till next year for a QB. Knowing this front office they’ll take one of these future busts rather than wait unfortunately.
You like that!
He might be the smartest QB in the league.. signs the franchise tag every year.. he has made something like
50 million over the last 3 years.
mrf47 says:
Apr 27, 2017 8:57 PM
—————–
I would think one of the conditions Washington would insist on is that Cleveland has to keep Osweiler.
That would be kinda funny since Pryor went to Washington and was working with Cousins.
This doesn’t make any sense though. Why would you trade for a short-term guy because you know he’s going to want to break the bank next year–or at least try. He may find out he’s more likely to get Ryan Fitzgerald money than Brock Osweiler money.
The Browns are the team who’s only successful seasons in the last decade have been with young QB’s taken from other teams (Derek Anderson/Brian Hoyer).
Having Osweiler and Cousins compete is interesting but not sure exactly how that plays into the Harvard guys “buy low/sell high” dynamic to have them both.
On top of that I don’t see Washington ready to start the Colt McCoy era so this type of deal would have to be based on what QB is available at 12. I’m thinking they just go Best QB available at 12 which I figure was their plan all along since they basically said as much with their “we aren’t going to force the QB pick” quote.
WHICH MEANS JIMMY G IS STAYING!!’ ☺️
If Watson is there at 12 for the Browns… it’s party time !
I’m betting Handsome Jimmy is what they end up with.
That’s just crazy talk