Report: Browns trying to trade for Kirk Cousins

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2017, 8:47 PM EDT

We’ve seen one surprising trade for a quarterback on Thursday night.

We could be getting another one.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns are trying to trade for Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins. That’s something PFT has reported as an interest for the Browns for some time and it may be coming to fruition on Thursday night with Mitchell Trubisky going off the board to the Bears with the second overall pick.

The Browns have the 12th and 33rd picks in this year’s draft, either or both of which could head to Washington for Cousins. A long-term deal would likely follow as well if the Browns make Cousins is their quarterback of the present and future.