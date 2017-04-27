 Skip to content

Report: Browns trying to trade for Kirk Cousins

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2017, 8:47 PM EDT
Getty Images

We’ve seen one surprising trade for a quarterback on Thursday night.

We could be getting another one.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns are trying to trade for Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins. That’s something PFT has reported as an interest for the Browns for some time and it may be coming to fruition on Thursday night with Mitchell Trubisky going off the board to the Bears with the second overall pick.

The Browns have the 12th and 33rd picks in this year’s draft, either or both of which could head to Washington for Cousins. A long-term deal would likely follow as well if the Browns make Cousins is their quarterback of the present and future.

15 Responses to “Report: Browns trying to trade for Kirk Cousins”
  1. txmidnite says: Apr 27, 2017 8:56 PM

    Make it happen – the rest of the NFC East

  2. schafrath says: Apr 27, 2017 8:57 PM

    Sorry, Ian.

  3. mrf47 says: Apr 27, 2017 8:57 PM

    But what about $19 million…I mean Brock Osweiler?

  4. realfootballfan says: Apr 27, 2017 8:57 PM

    If this goes down and I’m Hue Jackson, I start running around naked in the office trying to get fired for cause. The Trubisky nonsense was bad enough, and thankfully, the Bears saved them from themselves. This would be another nail in the coffin of the franchise.

  5. obesedude says: Apr 27, 2017 8:59 PM

    Didn’t the team from Washington, DC finish third in the NFC East last season? I don’t think the Giants, Cowboys, and Eagles are sweating the possibility of a Cousins trade too much.

  6. dallasskinsfan94 says: Apr 27, 2017 8:59 PM

    Yes! I love Kirk but he’s leaving right regardless, rather get something in return to fill up some holes and wait till next year for a QB. Knowing this front office they’ll take one of these future busts rather than wait unfortunately.

  7. iowalion72 says: Apr 27, 2017 9:02 PM

    You like that!

  8. starfan79 says: Apr 27, 2017 9:02 PM

    He might be the smartest QB in the league.. signs the franchise tag every year.. he has made something like
    50 million over the last 3 years.

  9. BigBagOfMoney says: Apr 27, 2017 9:03 PM

    mrf47 says:
    Apr 27, 2017 8:57 PM
    But what about $19 million…I mean Brock Osweiler?

    —————–
    I would think one of the conditions Washington would insist on is that Cleveland has to keep Osweiler.

  10. whenwilliteverend says: Apr 27, 2017 9:05 PM

    That would be kinda funny since Pryor went to Washington and was working with Cousins.

  11. whenwilliteverend says: Apr 27, 2017 9:07 PM

    This doesn’t make any sense though. Why would you trade for a short-term guy because you know he’s going to want to break the bank next year–or at least try. He may find out he’s more likely to get Ryan Fitzgerald money than Brock Osweiler money.

  12. mrfrostyj says: Apr 27, 2017 9:08 PM

    The Browns are the team who’s only successful seasons in the last decade have been with young QB’s taken from other teams (Derek Anderson/Brian Hoyer).

    Having Osweiler and Cousins compete is interesting but not sure exactly how that plays into the Harvard guys “buy low/sell high” dynamic to have them both.

    On top of that I don’t see Washington ready to start the Colt McCoy era so this type of deal would have to be based on what QB is available at 12. I’m thinking they just go Best QB available at 12 which I figure was their plan all along since they basically said as much with their “we aren’t going to force the QB pick” quote.

  13. navyvandal says: Apr 27, 2017 9:16 PM

    WHICH MEANS JIMMY G IS STAYING!!’ ☺️

  14. thetooloftools says: Apr 27, 2017 9:23 PM

    If Watson is there at 12 for the Browns… it’s party time !

  15. davedsone says: Apr 27, 2017 9:27 PM

    I’m betting Handsome Jimmy is what they end up with.

  16. jag1959 says: Apr 27, 2017 9:35 PM

    That’s just crazy talk

