Report: Browns will pick Myles Garrett first overall

With the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns will select Myles Garrett, defensive end from Texas A&M.
That’s the word from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, who reports that the Browns’ decision makers had one last meeting this afternoon and solidified the decision to draft Garrett.
Garrett has been the favorite to be the first overall pick for months, but in the last couple of days a slew of reports have suggested that the Browns could go with North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky instead.
It’s still possible that Trubisky could land in Cleveland, as the Browns also own the 12th overall pick and might move up to get the quarterback they want. But with the first pick, they’re going with Garrett, just as everyone thought they would all along.
And with that, the San Francisco 49ers are on the clock at No. 2.
HOT TAKE
Safe pick there. They better work something out to get Tribusky now, or it’s all for not.
I thought the Browns would be idiots to pass him up. Now that they’re picking him, he’s bound to be horrible, since whatever the Browns do will be wrong.
On the clock after the Browns waste our time and take the full 10 minutes for the talking heads on TV… the 1st pick should always get 00:00 on the clock
SUPERBOWL, BABY!!!
This is the worse year to have the #1 overall pick
That dude better put on some more weight and soon, otherwise the NFL tackles are going to pancake him alive.
GOOD!!! I’m happy for their fans
Report: _______ to go first overall.
Update this line every ten minutes until the draft starts.
Sorry Myles
Thanks for spoiling it. JK. I remember when the Chiefs had the #1 pick, seeing a post like this about this time on draft day saying they would take Eric Fisher, and they did.
Lots of teams have good, or great, defensive ends / outside rushers and don’t win championships. See: Houston Texans
It’s a QB driven league and the Browns should take Trubisky.
What Mary Kay, no Mitch?
Sucks for you dude.
Pretty much guarantees that Mitch is the next Tom Brady.
It’s the Browns way….
There goes your article from the other day that you won’t be tipping picks. That lasted long.
If they passed on Garrett for Trubisky and Trubisky turned out to be a stiff, management could never live it down.
…and with the #5 pick, the Browns take Malik Hooker.
Duh
The Browns have many holes, and next year’s QB class will be significantly better. Let’s not forget that the Browns do have Osweiller. Yes, if he was the QB of my team I’d probably become a raging alcoholic, but he does have playoff appearances with 2 teams. Load up with Garrett and 10 other players that can help fill needs, go with Osweiller, try to win 5 games and get your franchise QB next year.
who would have guessed?
Sorry Myles your career ended before it even started.
Look, he’s wearing Tim Tebow’s number.
Good choice! Now lets trade 12/52 and 2nd rounder (s) next year and take Jamal Adams too, best CB available at 33. Defense vastly improved.
Kessler behind a real o-line and in his second year in the offense should alone improve the offense. If not, we can Gamble with Peterman in the 3rd, Chad Kelly in the 5th or Jerod Evans in the 6th.