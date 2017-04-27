Report: Chiefs “making most noise” about moving up in first round

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

The start of the draft is almost upon us and we’ll find out the answers to a multitude of questions, including which teams will move up in the first round to grab a player they covet.

One team to watch may be the Chiefs. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they are “making the most noise” about moving up from the No. 27 pick. Rapoport adds that they may be looking to move up as high as the top 10 to grab the apple of their eye.

Almost every time a team makes an aggressive move up, the thought is that they want to add a quarterback. The Chiefs have been mentioned as a landing spot for a quarterback and they were a stop on the rounds that this year’s top prospects made leading up to Thursday night.

A jump from No. 27 to the top 10 would likely carry a big price tag. The Chiefs currently have 10 picks at their disposal with four of them coming in the first three rounds.