Roger Goodell gets loudly booed, league exec pushes back

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT
AP

The good news about having 80,000 people show up for the draft is that it makes the event seem bigger than ever. The bad news is all more voices to boo Roger Goodell with.

Boo Goodell they did in Philadelphia. He played it off as well as he as he could, welcoming the crowd to bring it on with a forced smile. They responded with even more volume.

But while Goodell tried to put a happy face on the situation, long-time NFL executive Greg Aiello bristled a bit.

Aiello is right, but this isn’t a time for logic. Booing the Commissioner has become part of the draft experience. Wherever it goes, whoever shows up will boo Goodell. And when he walks to the crowd they’ll clamor to shake his hand.

But when he goes to the podium, they’ll boo.

4 Responses to “Roger Goodell gets loudly booed, league exec pushes back”
  1. elyasm says: Apr 27, 2017 8:37 PM

    He’s the worst commissioner in the history of sports, how do they expect us to greet him?

  2. dallasskinsfan94 says: Apr 27, 2017 8:40 PM

    To them were a bunch of peasants, the elite couldn’t care less about the fans and our freedom of expression. Funny part is we’re the reason for those profit numbers.

  3. 33vikes says: Apr 27, 2017 8:41 PM

    David Stern got booed all the time too. I’m sure Goodell is hurt badly while he makes 35 Million a year.

  4. logicalvoicesays says: Apr 27, 2017 8:42 PM

    Smithers are they booing me?

    No sir, they’re saying Boooooo-urrrns. Boooo-urrrns.

