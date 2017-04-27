Roger Goodell gets loudly booed, league exec pushes back

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT

The good news about having 80,000 people show up for the draft is that it makes the event seem bigger than ever. The bad news is all more voices to boo Roger Goodell with.

Boo Goodell they did in Philadelphia. He played it off as well as he as he could, welcoming the crowd to bring it on with a forced smile. They responded with even more volume.

But while Goodell tried to put a happy face on the situation, long-time NFL executive Greg Aiello bristled a bit.

If those 70,000+ great fans in Philly like the Draft being there, they should cheer Roger Goodell. He's the reason the Draft is on the road. — Greg Aiello (@gregaiello) April 28, 2017

Aiello is right, but this isn’t a time for logic. Booing the Commissioner has become part of the draft experience. Wherever it goes, whoever shows up will boo Goodell. And when he walks to the crowd they’ll clamor to shake his hand.

But when he goes to the podium, they’ll boo.