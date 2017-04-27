Saints close first round by taking Ryan Ramczyk

The first round of the 2017 NFL Draft is in the books.
The Saints closed out the night’s activities in Philadelphia by taking Wisconsin tackle Ryan Ramczyk with the 32nd overall pick. The pick was one they acquired from the Patriots in the trade that sent wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Patriots.
Ramczyk is the latest of many strong blockers to come out of Madison in recent years and was widely projected to be a first-round pick this season. He had hip surgery after the end of the Badgers’ season, which may have pushed him down a bit but he ended the night making good on those projections.
They had previously taken cornerback Marshon Lattimore with the 11th pick of the round, so they were able to address both sides of the ball before the night was out.
I’d much rather have brandin cooks.
Im exhausted. Cant believe the Giants lets Reuben Foster go. Evan Engram better be the re-incarnation of Mark Bavaro (yeah, ok). Fun night regardless.
Hope he can cover for 10 seconds…we need some pass rush!
Good pick. Geaux Saints!
Saints with a W day 1 imo. Best CB in the draft and what looks to be a safe OL. Nice job.
If you’re old enough to remember Archie Manning, Chuck Muncie and Wes Chandler, you’ll remember this. You can have studs at skill positions but if the QB doesn’t have time to throw and the holes aren’t there for the backs, it means NOTHING. Archie spent his career running for his life and getting beat down, behind his non-existent offensive line. Chuck and Wes went to SD and did GREAT things as part of “Air Coryell.”
While he isn’t a dynamic offensive weapon, I think he will transition well to the NFL like many OL out of WIsconsin lately.
As long as Ramcyzk can rush the passer he will not be a wasted pick
The Saints still play football?
Can’t believe they didn’t go defense.
Ramczyk is an OT.