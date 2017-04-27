Saints take Marshon Lattimore with eleventh pick

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2017, 9:33 PM EDT

The Saints need defensive help. And they’re getting it.

With the eleventh selection in the draft, New Orleans has taken cornerback Marshon Lattimore from Ohio State.

He’s the first corner off the board, and likely the first of many. He could be the first of many taken by the Saints, who are committed to improving one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

The move could slam the door on any effort to trade for Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler. The Saints also hold the No. 32 pick in the draft, as a result of the trade that sent receiver Brandin Cooks to the Patriots.