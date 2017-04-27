 Skip to content

Saints take Marshon Lattimore with eleventh pick

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2017, 9:33 PM EDT
The Saints need defensive help. And they’re getting it.

With the eleventh selection in the draft, New Orleans has taken cornerback Marshon Lattimore from Ohio State.

He’s the first corner off the board, and likely the first of many. He could be the first of many taken by the Saints, who are committed to improving one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

The move could slam the door on any effort to trade for Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler. The Saints also hold the No. 32 pick in the draft, as a result of the trade that sent receiver Brandin Cooks to the Patriots.

2 Responses to “Saints take Marshon Lattimore with eleventh pick”
  1. whodat5150 says: Apr 27, 2017 9:52 PM

    Championship!

  2. ultimatesaintsfan says: Apr 27, 2017 11:03 PM

    I hope we take Jones w/ #32 even if he sits out with injury for 1 year he was easily the #1 ranked cb this year

