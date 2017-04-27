 Skip to content

Steelers grab T.J. Watt with 30th overall pick

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 27, 2017, 11:29 PM EDT
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wisconsin outside linebacker T.J. Watt with the 30th overall pick in the draft.

The brother of Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, T.J. made a name for himself at Wisconsin last season.

He started just one season for the Badgers after converting to the defensive side of the ball. Watt posted a team-best 15.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks to earn First Team All-Big Ten and multiple All-American honors for Wisconsin last season.

Outside linebacker was a big need for the Steelers as James Harrison isn’t getting any younger.

4 Responses to “Steelers grab T.J. Watt with 30th overall pick”
  1. redrumchaser says: Apr 27, 2017 11:31 PM

    Nice pick, genes are good in that family so far.

  2. shaggytoodle says: Apr 27, 2017 11:35 PM

    I think he will be very good.

    Steelers love drafting LBs in the first. they also tend to be pretty good at it.

  3. edsales87 says: Apr 27, 2017 11:40 PM

    Not recently, otherwise they would be doing it year after year.

  4. pkrlvr says: Apr 27, 2017 11:42 PM

    So sick of TT’s cheapness. We gave up this guy for a fourth rounder. Good pick Pittsburg.

