Steelers grab T.J. Watt with 30th overall pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wisconsin outside linebacker T.J. Watt with the 30th overall pick in the draft.
The brother of Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, T.J. made a name for himself at Wisconsin last season.
He started just one season for the Badgers after converting to the defensive side of the ball. Watt posted a team-best 15.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks to earn First Team All-Big Ten and multiple All-American honors for Wisconsin last season.
Outside linebacker was a big need for the Steelers as James Harrison isn’t getting any younger.
Nice pick, genes are good in that family so far.
I think he will be very good.
Steelers love drafting LBs in the first. they also tend to be pretty good at it.
shaggytoodle says:
Apr 27, 2017 11:35 PM
Not recently, otherwise they would be doing it year after year.
So sick of TT’s cheapness. We gave up this guy for a fourth rounder. Good pick Pittsburg.