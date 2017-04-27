Tak McKinley arrives with a flourish, with an “F”

Pass rusher Takkarist McKinley brings a great story to the NFL. He also brings a colorful vocabulary.
During a live interview with Deion Sanders of NFL Network, McKinley spoke about the influence of his late grandmother, and the promise he made to her to become a Division I athlete.
“I completed my promise,” McKinley said. “It means every f–king thing to me. Excuse my language. Man, fine me later. Fine me later, man.”
It will be interesting to see whether the NFL does, given that he made the statement during a broadcast on the league-owned network.
It was an epic moment.
This guy is intense.
If Deion Sanders has to tell you to tone it down, you know something is wrong.
This dude is gonna be in the news within his first two years. I just hope we don’t have to see much of his dad and his 10 gallon cowboy hat.
Not a Deion fan at all, but Deion gave the young man some great advice on live television by telling him he loves his passion and emotion but you need to learn how to channel it and once you do, no one can stop you.
The dude made true on a promise he made to his dying grandmother. It was a powerful moment, loved it.