Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 27, 2017, 7:39 AM EDT

The Bills seem to be in the market for a QB. Again.

The Dolphins may have a chance to move back, if they want to.

Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo has no nerves today (though until it’s over, perhaps he should).

This could be an “all-in” draft for Jets G.M. Mike Maccagnan.

The Ravens haven’t drafted as well as we’re accustomed to lately.

Adding to the defensive line makes some sense for the Bengals.

Indians fans want the Browns to take DE Myles Garrett (which makes as much sense as asking the homeless guy).

The Steelers should be looking for CBs if the pass-rushers are gone.

The Texans will be watching Patrick Mahomes closely tonight.

The Colts should take the best player available, as long as he plays defense.

We’ll find out tonight how urgent new Jaguars boss Tom Coughlin is.

A look at five Titans options if they keep the fifth pick.

It’s time for former Broncos first-rounder Shane Ray to step up.

Chiefs WR Albert Wilson signed his RFA tender.

Are the Chargers prepared to surprise everyone again?

Yesterday’s acquisition of RB Marshawn Lynch was all about “town bizness” for the Raiders.

Tonight’s the night for the Cowboys to restock on defense.

If the Giants draft a QB, it comes with a risk.

Here’s something for Eagles fans to boo while they’re warming up tonight.

Washington’s Bruce Allen has been willing to look past red flags in the past.

The Bears could go either direction tonight.

The Lions can’t afford to just play it safe.

Washington CB Kevin King could be the answer for the Packers.

The Vikings history in years without a first-rounder hasn’t been good.

The Falcons could be looking to trade with some old friends.

The Panthers have some intriguing in-state options.

The Saints usually have 100-130 players on their draft board.

The Buccaneers have plenty of options at No. 19.

The Cardinals are staying quiet on reinstated LB Daryl Washington.

The Rams could stand to focus on fixing their offense.

49ers LB Navorro Bowman is back to full speed.

The Seahawks are shorter on picks than they’d like to be.