Titans G.M.: Chances of a trade are “50-50,” with QB market driving it

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 27, 2017, 7:03 AM EDT

The reports that the Titans are willing if not eager to make a trade appear to be true. Unless they’re not.

Because even Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said the odds are even that they will make a move, saying there was a “50-50” chance.

“We’ve had a few calls,” Robinson said, via Jason Wolf of the Tennesseean. “I think there’s some that are just investigative, just trying to see if anything is going on around us. And we’ve had a couple a little more serious in nature about potentially moving.”

The Titans pick fifth and 18th in the first round, but lack a second rounder following last year’s flurry of deals.

And betting on the Titans to make a move seems safe, since Robinson has made three trades involving draft position in his one year in charge. That included trading out of the top spot last year to earn a bounty from the Rams, and trading back up to take tackle Jack Conklin.

If they make a move this year, it will likely be driven again by someone wanting a quarterback, and wanting to be one spot ahead of the Jets.

“Over the last week or so the quarterback market has maybe heated up a little bit,” Robinson said, “at least from what I can see on the internet. I don’t know how legit it is. But again I think we’re in a good position at five and 18 to get two good football players if we stay there.”

Jon, if it’s on the internet, it has to be true. Happy hunting.