Titans select Western Michigan receiver Corey Davis with fifth pick

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 27, 2017, 8:47 PM EDT

The Tennessee Titans now have a big wide receiver for Marcus Mariota to target in the passing game.

The Titans selected Western Michigan receiver Corey Davis with the fifth overall pick in the draft.

Davis gives Tennessee a 6-foot-3 target in the passing game at a position of absolute need for the Titans. Davis earned Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors during his final season at Western Michigan.

He caught a career-high 97 passes for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns last year.

Davis instantly becomes the biggest receiver on Tennessee’s roster.