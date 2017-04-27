With seventh pick, Chargers select Mike Williams

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT

The Chargers have made their first draft pick since moving to Los Angeles.

The Chargers selected wide receiver Mike Williams with the seventh pick of the draft. That wasn’t a frequently discussed target for the Chargers leading up to the draft, which gives him something in common with last year’s top pick Joey Bosa.

Williams played with Deshaun Watson at Clemson and had a monster 2016 season with 84 catches for 1,171 yards and 10 touchdowns. His mix of height, weight and speed is everything the team could want in an outside receiver for Philip Rivers and Williams joins Keenan Allen, Antonio Gates, Hunter Henry, Melvin Gordon, Travis Benjamin and Tyrell Williams in a good mix of skill position players for new coach Anthony Lynn’s offense.

Williams is the second receiver off the board on Thursday night, following the Titans’ fifth-overall selection Corey White.