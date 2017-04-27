 Skip to content

With the 14th pick, Eagles pick Derek Barnett

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 27, 2017, 9:55 PM EDT
Getty Images

The draft is in Philadelphia, and the Eagles fans had a mixed reaction to their first-round pick.

With the 14th pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Eagles selected Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett.

Barnett broke the Tennessee sack record held by the late great Eagles Hall of Famer Reggie White, but some Eagles fans booed his selection, perhaps hoping for a better-known player like Alabama’s Jonathan Allen.

Barnett is a bit undersized for an NFL defensive end, but he’s an explosive pass rusher who should provide an immediate impact on Philadelphia’s defense. If he does, he’ll hear plenty of cheers.

5 Responses to “With the 14th pick, Eagles pick Derek Barnett”
  1. bird2urmother says: Apr 27, 2017 10:02 PM

    I’m good with the pick. On defense I woulda been happy with Jonathan Allen or reuben foster too.

  2. therealtrenches says: Apr 27, 2017 10:05 PM

    With oj Howard and dalvin cook on the board, Barnett seemed anti-climatic to a lot of fans, I’m sure. But Barnett is a great pick.

  3. maalea says: Apr 27, 2017 10:13 PM

    I’m just worried that he is another Brandon Graham.

    Meh

  4. upperdecker19 says: Apr 27, 2017 10:14 PM

    I sure like that Derek Barnett guy! He can be on my team anytime!

    Regards,
    Jon Gruden
    ESPN Draft Expert

  5. cheeseisfattening says: Apr 27, 2017 10:17 PM

    Packer fans all said the Vikings mortgaged their future when the Vikings traded this pick to the Eagles. I am sure Derek Barnett will be a nice player but Packer fans are not too smart. 😛

Leave a Reply

