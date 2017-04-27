With the 14th pick, Eagles pick Derek Barnett

The draft is in Philadelphia, and the Eagles fans had a mixed reaction to their first-round pick.
With the 14th pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Eagles selected Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett.
Barnett broke the Tennessee sack record held by the late great Eagles Hall of Famer Reggie White, but some Eagles fans booed his selection, perhaps hoping for a better-known player like Alabama’s Jonathan Allen.
Barnett is a bit undersized for an NFL defensive end, but he’s an explosive pass rusher who should provide an immediate impact on Philadelphia’s defense. If he does, he’ll hear plenty of cheers.
I’m good with the pick. On defense I woulda been happy with Jonathan Allen or reuben foster too.
With oj Howard and dalvin cook on the board, Barnett seemed anti-climatic to a lot of fans, I’m sure. But Barnett is a great pick.
I’m just worried that he is another Brandon Graham.
Meh
I sure like that Derek Barnett guy! He can be on my team anytime!
Regards,
Jon Gruden
ESPN Draft Expert
Packer fans all said the Vikings mortgaged their future when the Vikings traded this pick to the Eagles. I am sure Derek Barnett will be a nice player but Packer fans are not too smart. 😛
maalea says:
Apr 27, 2017 10:13 PM
I’m just worried that he is another Brandon Graham.
Meh
————————————————-
Brandon Graham was their best defensive player last year dude. He has been very good the last 2 years. Watch a game or two.
Apr says
Brandon Graham was their best defensive player last year dude. He has been very good the last 2 years. Watch a game or two.
__________________________________________
If you think Graham is better than Fletcher Cox, you need to learn how to watch footballBrandon Graham was their best defensive player last year dude. He has been very good the last 2 years. Watch a game or two.
Good pick …You can’t blame the Eagles that some of their top choices were taken sooner. Hopefully Derek can be the next Reggie White or close
Philly is in desperate need of a secondary. We have DE’s, so this wasnt BPA or Position of Need, but i suppose it could have been much worse.
Prove it with video cause every image I saw was of an eagles fans cheering or clapping. You know other fan bases are allowed there right? U know they like to boo division rivals right? Wow you are Pathetic and lazy.
maalea says:
Apr 27, 2017 10:39 PM
If you think Graham is better than Fletcher Cox, you need to learn how to watch football
————————————————-
Cox went from week 5-17 with 3.5 sacks including an 8 week stretch without any sacks. Cox had a very disappointing year. Again, watch a game or two.
This was a very good pick. Dude knows how to get to the QB. Plenty of time to get a CB and RB.
maalea says:
Apr 27, 2017 10:13 PM
I’m just worried that he is another Brandon Graham.
Meh
————————————————-
Brandon Graham was their best defensive player last year dude. He has been very good the last 2 years. Watch a game or two.
————————————-
#1 It took Brandon Graham 5 years to develop into ANYTHING. Earl Thomas has been an All Pro how many times?
#2 Fletcher Cox was double teamed every game because every other team knows he is a stud. Hence the $106M contract.
#3 Graham is 29, and just developed into Mike Mamula (Led the NFL in hurries, but very few sacks). Just in time for him to degrade due to age 😐