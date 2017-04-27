With the 14th pick, Eagles pick Derek Barnett

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 27, 2017, 9:55 PM EDT

The draft is in Philadelphia, and the Eagles fans had a mixed reaction to their first-round pick.

With the 14th pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Eagles selected Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett.

Barnett broke the Tennessee sack record held by the late great Eagles Hall of Famer Reggie White, but some Eagles fans booed his selection, perhaps hoping for a better-known player like Alabama’s Jonathan Allen.

Barnett is a bit undersized for an NFL defensive end, but he’s an explosive pass rusher who should provide an immediate impact on Philadelphia’s defense. If he does, he’ll hear plenty of cheers.