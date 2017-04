Posted by Darin Gantt on April 27, 2017, 10:21 PM EDT

After shaking up the draft by taking Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis with the fifth pick, the Titans found another playmaker with the 18th spot.

Tennessee took Southern Cal cornerback Adoree Jackson with its second first-rounder of the night.

Jackson could provide some boost on special teams in addition to his early responsibilities on defense, as he was a proven return man in college.

Along with free agent pickup Logan Ryan, the Titans have remade their secondary this offseason.