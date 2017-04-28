49ers kept Saints from getting Reuben Foster

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2017, 9:56 AM EDT

The 49ers sprang back into the first round to get a linebacker they regarded as one of the three best players in the draft. In so doing, the prevented the Saints from taking him.

Via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, 49ers G.M. John Lynch told reporters that, when he called Reuben Foster to explain that the 49ers had traded up to select him, Foster said, “New Orleans is taking me.”

Said Lynch, “No, we’re taking you.”

Ed Werder, formerly of ESPN, tweeted Thursday that the Saints would have indeed taken Foster at No. 32. They instead told tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

Foster slid to 31 after being sent home from the Scouting Combine due to an altercation with a hospital worker. More recently, Foster disclosed that he failed a drug test at the Combine with a diluted sample.