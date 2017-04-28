49ers kept Saints from getting Reuben Foster

The 49ers sprang back into the first round to get a linebacker they regarded as one of the three best players in the draft. In so doing, the prevented the Saints from taking him.
Via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, 49ers G.M. John Lynch told reporters that, when he called Reuben Foster to explain that the 49ers had traded up to select him, Foster said, “New Orleans is taking me.”
Said Lynch, “No, we’re taking you.”
Ed Werder, formerly of ESPN, tweeted Thursday that the Saints would have indeed taken Foster at No. 32. They instead told tackle Ryan Ramczyk.
Foster slid to 31 after being sent home from the Scouting Combine due to an altercation with a hospital worker. More recently, Foster disclosed that he failed a drug test at the Combine with a diluted sample.
The Browns messed up by not taking Foster when they took the TE out of Miami. The Browns could have helped all three levels of their defense (Dline, LB and Secondary) in last nights first round. They could have controlled those 3 players contracts until 2021.
Saints still got a high value pick at 32 with OL Ryan Ramczyk to help extend Drew Brees’ career. Couple that with the #11 Lattimore pick and Saints got the best CB and OL in the draft.
So you mean we are not drafting guys with Knee Injuries! What is Lynch thinking? I have to say I feel the 9ers have found a Diamond in the rough with Lynch. This is a football guy and in spite of not having any GM experience, he’s done a great job so far. I’m thinking in his 3rd year the 9ers will compete for a playoff spot.
Niner defense looking like it could be dominant in the near future. Now that Fidel Kaepernick and Fat Boy Kelly are gone I just might be able to root for this team again. Lets just hope Eric Reid and Eli Harold are the next to go.
You’re damn right the Saints would’ve taken Foster. We’ll see how it plays out but I am certainly not unhappy with Ramczyk as the top-rated Tackle in the draft where we all know Strief is in his last season this year.