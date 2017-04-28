49ers kept Saints from getting Reuben Foster

The 49ers sprang back into the first round to get a linebacker they regarded as one of the three best players in the draft. In so doing, the prevented the Saints from taking him.
Via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, 49ers G.M. John Lynch told reporters that, when he called Reuben Foster to explain that the 49ers had traded up to select him, Foster said, “New Orleans is taking me.”
Said Lynch, “No, we’re taking you.”
Ed Werder, formerly of ESPN, tweeted Thursday that the Saints would have indeed taken Foster at No. 32. They instead told tackle Ryan Ramczyk.
Foster slid to 31 after being sent home from the Scouting Combine due to an altercation with a hospital worker. More recently, Foster disclosed that he failed a drug test at the Combine with a diluted sample.
The Browns messed up by not taking Foster when they took the TE out of Miami. The Browns could have helped all three levels of their defense (Dline, LB and Secondary) in last nights first round. They could have controlled those 3 players contracts until 2021.
Saints still got a high value pick at 32 with OL Ryan Ramczyk to help extend Drew Brees’ career. Couple that with the #11 Lattimore pick and Saints got the best CB and OL in the draft.
So you mean we are not drafting guys with Knee Injuries! What is Lynch thinking? I have to say I feel the 9ers have found a Diamond in the rough with Lynch. This is a football guy and in spite of not having any GM experience, he’s done a great job so far. I’m thinking in his 3rd year the 9ers will compete for a playoff spot.
Niner defense looking like it could be dominant in the near future. Now that Fidel Kaepernick and Fat Boy Kelly are gone I just might be able to root for this team again. Lets just hope Eric Reid and Eli Harold are the next to go.
You’re damn right the Saints would’ve taken Foster. We’ll see how it plays out but I am certainly not unhappy with Ramczyk as the top-rated Tackle in the draft where we all know Strief is in his last season this year.
Awkward
Said Lynch, “No, we’re taking you.”
================================
Well, that had to be a kick in the gut for Foster….
If the Saints wanted him that bad, why didn’t they just move up a spot or 2?
.
Seattle looked like geniuses last night. They parlayed pick #26 into picks #34, #95, #111 and #249. Adding a 3rd, 4th, and 7th in a deep draft year by moving down 8 slots was a master stroke.
.
Nice neck tattoo.
If the Saints wanted him that bad, why didn’t they just move up a spot or 2?
========================
Saints have 3 picks in the 2nd and 3rd rounds where there is more value. Glad the Saints didn’t give one of them up to trade down just one spot
Let’s see how Seattle’s “geniuses” feel after Foster has tormented them twice a year for around a decade.
It’s all about making decisions on people.
Lynch said the 49ers were “exhaustive” in their research of Foster, with whom they met at the combine and hosted for a pre-draft visit. Lynch and Shanahan spoke with Foster on the phone, and the team sent vice president of football affairs Keena Turner and pastor Earl Smith to meet with Foster for two days in Tuscaloosa, Ala. “I would anticipate people questioning some of his character,” Lynch said, but I would tell you his character is what drew us to him — when he starts talking football … he lights up a room.
I was really hoping the 49ers would make a move to come back into the first round and get Foster! Nothing at all against Solomon Thomas, but I really wanted Jamal Adams from LSU at three
Let’s see how Seattle’s “geniuses” feel after Foster has tormented them twice a year for around a decade.
Like Taylor Mays? Or Ahmad Brooks (love the Benny Hill music on that video)?
Like Taylor Mays? Or Ahmad Brooks
if you want to pretend its still 2012 or 2013, go for it dude
Game changer. My only concern is how much he has left in the tank. Saban puts a lot of miles on his players.
” Like Taylor Mays? Or Ahmad Brooks
if you want to pretend its still 2012 or 2013, go for it dude ”
They have to because Schneider’s drafts haven’t been very good in recent years. Quite a few busts
Schneider’s bad drafts may be one reason some of the draft experts gave him an A for trading C Max Unger and a number 1 pick for Jimmy Graham a few years back. Wonder why some sportswriters would do something so weird, giving someone an A for drafting when he traded a draft pick away. LOL