Bengals draft Joe Mixon

The most controversial player in the 2017 NFL draft is off the board.
With the 48th overall pick, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon.
Although he had first-round talent, many teams took Mixon off their boards entirely because of the ugly incident in 2014 when he punched a fellow Oklahoma student, breaking bones in her face. When video of that punch was released late last year, some people thought Mixon wouldn’t be drafted at all.
But talent wins out in the NFL, and the Bengals have a reputation for looking past players’ off-field troubles when the players can help on the field. And there’s little doubt that Mixon can help on the field.
With John Ross yesterday and Mixon today, the Bengals have added a lot of playmaking talent to their offense. With Mixon, however, they’ve also added a potential source of controversy. This pick will be heavily scrutinized.
Marvin Lewis will announce today he’s going to have Pacman Jones mentor him. If Mixon wanted a chance to move forward the Bengals were the worst place for him to go. Marvin Lewis has made it clear he doesn’t hold the players accountable for ANYTHING and they can do what they want because he’ll enable them until the day he gets fired.
Steal of the 2nd round….and all the holier-than-thous know it.
I just saw that video for the first time when they showed it. How he can claim self defense is beyond me. It appears as if he said something to her that made her mad and she shoved him. Sure, he shouldn’t have done that but to do what he did tells you a lot about his character. Then he just walks away like he didn’t do a thing. Yeah, a real class guy there. That’s his true character. And he showed he has grown by tearing up parking tickets. My guess is he’ll be hanging out with Pacman next week and they will be making it rain everywhere. Females in Cincinnati beware.
So when should he have been picked to maleit okay? Or do y’all think that because he made a mistake 3 years ago when he was 18 that he can never make a living in his profession?
Everyone has seen Joe Mixon hit that woman… but… has anyone watched any football video of Joe Mixon?!?
Mixon is a player.
An AFC North player.
Mixon might have been the #1 player… if he didn’t break that woman’s face.
Runs, blocks, catches, cuts, and hits like an NFL player.
I’m torn.
Watch him catch a deep ball.. and… IMMEDIATELY… look to make the safety pay.
A PLAYER (w/ baggage).
Congrats, Joe. Don’t let the media make one very stupid thing you did dictate your career or life. Very unprofessional of ESPN to spend so much time televising this incident during the NFL draft. No wonder they’re laying people off left and right.
Let’s not pretend the Bengals are the only team to draft a player with problems. The only reason the glorious Pats cut Hernandez is because he was being led in handcuffs. Stop the hipocrisy, everybody deserves a second chance.
Mike Brown owns the fact that he likes to give people an opportunity to turn their lives around. He doesn’t see it as a negative. It is what it is. He’s a great player. I hope he takes advantage of his opportunity and lives his life positively from here on out, and in turn makes the franchise proud that they gave him a chance. Ironic though that just after the booing of Mixon (expected, deserved), the crowd cheered for the great Jim Brown, also a woman beater.
I try and like the Bengals as just another team in the NFL I really do. However they continue to harbor and add seriously character flawed players to their team. No need to mention the names as they’ve been mentioned 100 times over by now and most who follow the NFL closely know who I’m referring to. It’s just harder and harder to defend their stance of character and good athletes as well as good people or lack there of. Yes I believe people can change don’t get me wrong but some of players on current roster haven’t changed and don’t seem interested in changing either and that could be a problem,especially for a rookie whos every move will be watched w a magnifying glass. Bengals have the right color w Orange but some guys resemble a solid orange more so than the stripes of a Bengal.
I thought that kid with the rape charges that Oakland drafted (in round 1) was the most controversial? What about Dalvin Cook and his laundry list of serious issues? Or any of the other controversial players?
Oh…I get it…the Bengals drafted him, so now can roast them. Lets be real, if the Steelers or Pats drafted this guy, the punch from 3 years ago would totally get downplayed. Be honest with yourselves.
Good I’m glad we got this guy the Bengals are for rehabilitation. As a kid I hated all the crime behind Bengals players. Now I’m starting to like it. NFL IS LIKE WWE. We are the lowly bad guys lol. It may be the only way we can overcome the Steelers. I bet once we defeat them in the playoffs, some curse will be lifted.
