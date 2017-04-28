Bengals might have traded, if anyone had called

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 28, 2017, 9:27 AM EDT

There were deals made in the Bengals’ neighborhood, with two of the next three picks traded to teams eager to move up for a quarterback.

But Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis might have felt a little lonely, since no one called to ask about moving to the ninth overall.

“Nobody was interested when we were on the clock,” Lewis said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Kansas City and Houston traded into the 10th and 12th spots, respectively, for Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. But because the Chiefs and Texans were including the 27th and 25th picks as part of their packages (both included next year’s one, and the Chiefs threw in this year’s third), it’s not certain the Bengals would have been interested anyway.

Lewis said they were so intrigued by the big-play potential of wide receiver John Ross that they didn’t want to risk moving too far down the order anyway.

“There are wow plays,” Lewis said. “When you watch tape you feel the guy. But we felt good about the nine guys we had up there. I made the comment to [owner] Mike [Brown] on Monday morning that where we ended up settling up there when you watch those guys play on tape you felt them.

“Sometimes when you watch guys on tape you get bored and those guys fall down further a little bit in my mind. The way it shook out for us, the nine guys that we thought fit us best when you watched them play you really felt them.”

While there were defensive players they could have taken a little later (bypassing their annual first-round cornerback in Marshon Lattimore), the Bengals didn’t want to drop past the mid-teens, and no one called anyway.