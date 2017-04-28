Bengals might have traded, if anyone had called

There were deals made in the Bengals’ neighborhood, with two of the next three picks traded to teams eager to move up for a quarterback.
But Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis might have felt a little lonely, since no one called to ask about moving to the ninth overall.
“Nobody was interested when we were on the clock,” Lewis said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Kansas City and Houston traded into the 10th and 12th spots, respectively, for Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. But because the Chiefs and Texans were including the 27th and 25th picks as part of their packages (both included next year’s one, and the Chiefs threw in this year’s third), it’s not certain the Bengals would have been interested anyway.
Lewis said they were so intrigued by the big-play potential of wide receiver John Ross that they didn’t want to risk moving too far down the order anyway.
“There are wow plays,” Lewis said. “When you watch tape you feel the guy. But we felt good about the nine guys we had up there. I made the comment to [owner] Mike [Brown] on Monday morning that where we ended up settling up there when you watch those guys play on tape you felt them.
“Sometimes when you watch guys on tape you get bored and those guys fall down further a little bit in my mind. The way it shook out for us, the nine guys that we thought fit us best when you watched them play you really felt them.”
While there were defensive players they could have taken a little later (bypassing their annual first-round cornerback in Marshon Lattimore), the Bengals didn’t want to drop past the mid-teens, and no one called anyway.
If Ross can stay healthy he’ll be a nightmare for D to plan around, will open up all kinds of options for Bengals offense too.
Can’t say a bad thing about the guy when he’s healthy and on the field.
If injuries aren’t a concern this will be a home run.
They probably don’t have a phone. Those things cost money you know.
A great target if the quarterback is not flat on his back.
So instead they took a smallish receiver that they need to wrap in bubble wrap between now and game days. SMH. Surprising from Tobin. Somebody must have pulled rank in the draft room.
Great, another WR for Dalton to under throw on deep balls. They’ll resort to gimmick plays to get the ball in his hands instead of keeping him in the slot and moving Boyd to the outside. He’ll folded up by a LB on an ill-advised screen on 3rd and 13 (after a false start, a run up the middle by Hill for 2 on first, and a ball sailed over Green’s head on 2nd) in week 3 and miss the entire season with a separated shoulder. Ugh.
theravishingrachelnichols:
You absolutely nailed it, lol.
As a Chiefs fan, I am Glad no one called Cincinatti to trade.
Fastest guy in the draft.. to a team who’s QB throws a
fine 23 yard “deep ball.”