Bengals pick up fifth-year option on Darqueze Dennard

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 28, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT

Darqueze Dennard hasn’t developed into the kind of player the Bengals hoped he’d be when they chose him in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. But the Bengals still think he has promise.

Cincinnati showed faith in Dennard today by announcing that his fifth-year option has been picked up. That gives him a 2018 salary of $8.5 million, although that salary isn’t guaranteed, and the Bengals could cut him last year, unless he’s injured.

So far in his three-year career, Dennard has only started four games. He would likely have to emerge as a starter this season for the Bengals to pay him that $8.5 million in 2018.

The Bengals took Dennard with the 24th overall pick in 2014.