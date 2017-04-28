 Skip to content

Bills now not expected to pick up Sammy Watkins option

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 28, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT
Getty Images

After giving up a bounty of picks to draft Sammy Watkins in 2014, the Bills are prepared to let him test free agency in 2018.

Buffalo is not expected to pick up the fifth-year option on Watkins’ rookie contract, Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News reports. That means Watkins becomes a free agent after the upcoming season.

Watkins is recovering from foot surgery, and fifth-year options are guaranteed for injury. So the decision not to pick up the option indicates that the Bills aren’t so sure Watkins will stay healthy, and they don’t want to give him the $13.3 million injury guarantee that comes with a fifth-year option.

It’s also worth noting that the news broke immediately after the Bills drafted receiver Zay Jones. Buffalo may think Jones makes Watkins expendable.

In any event, it’s a major disappointment for the Bills that they may get only four years out of Watkins after using two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick to move up and draft him three years ago. When you make a move like that, you think you’re going to draft a player who will change your franchise’s fortunes. Watkins, as talented as he is, hasn’t done that.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
16 Responses to “Bills now not expected to pick up Sammy Watkins option”
  1. jayjumpers says: Apr 28, 2017 8:03 PM

    They can always slap the franchise tag on him so its not like he is gone…

  2. thebeeper says: Apr 28, 2017 8:04 PM

    Just because they aren’t picking up bus 5 th year option doesn’t mean the Bills will let him test free agency in 2018. It simply means they are protecting themselves just in case he gets hurt again and his salary will then be guaranteed. They can always tag him or negotiate a deal if he has a good , injury free year

  3. tb124president says: Apr 28, 2017 8:18 PM

    Come’on down Sammy…Foxborough is only 6 hrs away and you’ll feel right at home.

  4. tb124president says: Apr 28, 2017 8:18 PM

    Come’on down Sammy…Foxborough is only 6 hrs away and you’ll feel right at home.

  5. rondayne says: Apr 28, 2017 8:19 PM

    Franchise tag is not much more than the fifth year option. If Sammy gets healthy, tag him and work out a deal. If he doesn’t, they aren’t on the hook for a big injury guarantee. All about risk vs. reward. The risk of paying $13.3M for an injured receiver is not worth the $3M in savings between the option and franchise tag if he gets healthy.

  6. vicnocal says: Apr 28, 2017 8:19 PM

    They didnt give up two first round picks for him. When you use a pick on someone it’s not considered giving it up.

  7. joetoronto says: Apr 28, 2017 8:36 PM

    Uh, 1 + 1 = 2.

  8. billswillnevermove says: Apr 28, 2017 8:46 PM

    vicnocal says:
    Apr 28, 2017 8:19 PM
    They didnt give up two first round picks for him. When you use a pick on someone it’s not considered giving it up.
    ________________________________________
    But the idiots on here don’t understand that, neither do the writers, it’s like they are clueless. You still had a first round pick, you just moved, therefore, it’s ONE, not two……….no idea why people are so dumb they don’t get it.

  9. johnnnyschatzan says: Apr 28, 2017 8:52 PM

    Dumpster fire.

  10. billswillnevermove says: Apr 28, 2017 9:11 PM

    joetoronto says:
    Apr 28, 2017 8:36 PM
    Uh, 1 + 1 = 2.
    ________________________________________
    Doesn’t quite add up to the number of IDs you use on here, troll.

  11. doctorrustbelt says: Apr 28, 2017 9:27 PM

    I rather have Sammy Watkins instead of Brandon LaFell.

  12. jsa5205mvp says: Apr 28, 2017 9:36 PM

    Might want to pick it up before the Patriots get him and turn him into an All-Pro

  13. jim699 says: Apr 28, 2017 9:38 PM

    They spent two first round picks on the guy. I don’t see what’s so hard to figure out about that. Is it a semantic problem?

  14. badmoonrison says: Apr 28, 2017 9:49 PM

    Sammy Watkins, code name-Glass Joe.

  15. mbarta99 says: Apr 28, 2017 10:11 PM

    They did not “give up two first round picks”. The trade was moving up 5 spots, and the cost of that move was a first and a fourth in 2015.

  16. gilperreault says: Apr 28, 2017 11:17 PM

    If you “give up two first round picks” it means someone else got two first round picks and you lost two. If this was so, then the Bills would not have drafted Watkins, the Browns would have and his chronic foot injury would be their problem and not the Bills.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!