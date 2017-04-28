Bills trade up with Rams, pick Zay Jones

The Rams waited more than a full round to take a pick in the 2017 draft. They decided to keep waiting.
The Rams have traded out of the 37th pick in the draft, and the Bills sprung up to get East Carolina receiver Zay Jones.
Jones, the nephew of former NFL quarterback Jeff Blake, bolsters a depth chart led by Sammy Watkins. The arrival of Jones could be a factor in the decision, due May 3, on whether the Bills will pick up the fifth-year option on Watkins’ rookie deal.
Buffalo sent the 44th pick and pick No. 91 to the Rams, in exchange for the 37th selection and pick No. 149.
Splendid
They take Kelly with the Gillislee 5th
You forgot to mention his father is a 2 time SB winnerwith the Cowboys too.
Was hoping all day long the Bills would pick this guy. Dude is a beast. Hines Ward type receiver, should of went 1st round. All he did last year was catch 158 passes. Nice size too and strong.