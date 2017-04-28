Bills trade up with Rams, pick Zay Jones

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT

The Rams waited more than a full round to take a pick in the 2017 draft. They decided to keep waiting.

The Rams have traded out of the 37th pick in the draft, and the Bills sprung up to get East Carolina receiver Zay Jones.

Jones, the nephew of former NFL quarterback Jeff Blake, bolsters a depth chart led by Sammy Watkins. The arrival of Jones could be a factor in the decision, due May 3, on whether the Bills will pick up the fifth-year option on Watkins’ rookie deal.

Buffalo sent the 44th pick and pick No. 91 to the Rams, in exchange for the 37th selection and pick No. 149.