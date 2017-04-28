Browns parting ways with Gary Barnidge

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

The Browns traded back into the first round on Thursday night to take tight end David Njoku and that move had immediate repercussions for a veteran member of the team.

Tight end Gary Barnidge posted a welcome to Cleveland message to Njoku on his Twitter account Thursday night. He was back on Twitter Friday afternoon amid multiple reports that the Browns are releasing him from their 90-man roster.

I want to thank the Cleveland Browns for giving me my opportunity and looking forward to seeing the change. Time for the next step. — Gary Barnidge (@garybarnidge) April 28, 2017

Barnidge had a huge 2015 season — 79 catches for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns — and signed a contract extension through the 2018 season before the year was out. His production dropped in 2016 and the team will get over $2.1 million in cap space as a result of parting ways with him now.

That 2015 season wasn’t too long ago, obviously, and it’s no secret that any pass catcher’s production was going to be hurt by the quarterback play the Browns got last year. Those two things should help Barnidge as he tries to latch on with another team in the near future.